DO THE HUCKLEBUCK: THE SHOWBAND YEARS Will Come to the Everyman in April

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On Sunday 19th April next, kicking off their 23rd year of Sunday Songbooks at the Everyman, and at a brand-new time of 3pm, Do the Hucklebuck: The Showband Years will pay homage to the great showband era with special guest star, showband legend, Art Supple of the Victors Showband.This heady tribute to pure nostalgia revisits those hits that played each day on the radio and dominated the ballrooms of romance, like the Arcadia, Shandon Boat Club, Red Barn, the Majorca in Crosshaven and more.From Tom Jones to Dickie Rock, Eileen Reid to Dusty Springfield, relive your memories as of the great showband craze in Ireland and, more specifically in Cork.Featuring the Brilliant Sunday Songbook team, our fabulous Songbook Band, and very special guest, showband legend Art Supple of the Victors Showband.