DO THE HUCKLEBUCK: THE SHOWBAND YEARS Will Come to the Everyman in April
Featuring showband legend Art Supple, the event on April 19 will celebrate iconic hits and dance halls of the past.
By: Stephi Wild Mar. 24, 2026
This heady tribute to pure nostalgia revisits those hits that played each day on the radio and dominated the ballrooms of romance, like the Arcadia, Shandon Boat Club, Red Barn, the Majorca in Crosshaven and more.
From Tom Jones to Dickie Rock, Eileen Reid to Dusty Springfield, relive your memories as of the great showband craze in Ireland and, more specifically in Cork.
Featuring the Brilliant Sunday Songbook team, our fabulous Songbook Band, and very special guest, showband legend Art Supple of the Victors Showband.
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