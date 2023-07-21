Cast Revealed For SOMEWHERE OUT THERE YOU at the Abbey Theatre

Danielle Galligan, Cameron Cuffe and Eimear Keating are among the cast members announced by the Abbey Theatre for its upcoming production of Somewhere Out There You, a new play written by Nancy Harris and directed by Wayne Jordan. Debuting as part of Dublin Theatre Festival, the play will run from Wednesday, 27th September – Saturday, 28th October.

A romantic comedy with a twist, Somewhere Out There You unravels the love stories we weave for ourselves, inviting us to question what compels us to tell them in the first place. It follows Casey (Eimear Keating) who introduces her new boyfriend Brett (Cameron Cuffe) to her family. He’s handsome, romantic and devoted – a dream come true. But when her suspicious sister Cynthia (Danielle Galligan) starts digging into Brett’s past, she threatens to take away the one good thing that’s ever happened to Casey.

Danielle Galligan joins the production fresh from her recent roles in Shadow and Bone on Netflix, RTÉ's Kin and the critically acclaimed Lakelands. She plays Cynthia, a television weather woman with a sunny on-screen disposition but a lightning sharp tongue when dealing with her sister Casey’s whims. Cameron Cuffe, who played the lead in the DC Comics series Krypton makes his Abbey Theatre debut as Brett – superhero husband material for Casey, who seems too good to be true. Father and daughter duo Stephen and Kate of the Brennan acting dynasty will play opposite each other for the first time.

Keating, Cuffe and Galligan will be joined by Enda Oates (Alan), Donncha O’Dea (Gareth, Dave), Lise-Ann McLaughlin (Pauline), Paul Reid (Eric), Stephen Brennan (Sebastian) and Kate Stanley Brennan (Tess, Karen), with more names yet to be announced. Playwright Nancy Harris, a Rooney Prize for Literature winner, is also behind The Dry, which is currently filming a second season after a highly successful debut on RTÉ.

Dazzlingly realised, Somewhere Out There You is a genre-bending romantic comedy that playfully skewers the expectations placed on us by our nearest and dearest, society at large – and ourselves – when it comes to love. A reminder 'that the course of true love never did run smooth', not least when the question of 'truth' is up for grabs. It asks us to consider who and where we get our meaning from, suggesting that all love stories start within ourselves.

