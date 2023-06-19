AboutFACE presents the world premiere of THE DEVIL HIMSELF, August 23 - September 2 at Smock Alley Theatre, Written and directed by Paul Nugent. Inspired by the book by Andrew Porwancher.

An incredible true story of sex, scandal and American murder brought to the stage for the first time

This fast-moving and engrossing new drama THE DEVIL HIMSELF brings to theatrical life the amazing true story of Lizzie Nutt, whose reputation was shattered when she was accused of being a seductress - leading to duels, murder, courtroom drama, a media circus - and a scandal that engrossed America.

In the prosperous small town of Uniontown, Pennsylvania in 1882, beautiful Lizzie Nutt had the perfect life - the much-admired daughter of Civil War hero Captain Adam Nutt, pursued by eligible gentlemen, particularly the handsome, fast-rising politician Nicholas Dukes. Until Dukes writes her father an astonishing letter calling off their engagement with tales of Lizzie's scandalous sexual exploits with other men, which leads to mayhem. Especially as Lizzie has an explosive firebrand for a brother keen on justice - and the town sheriff just happens to be Dukes' best friend ... And when the story is picked up by the media, there is no escaping it and it transforms Lizzie's life ... and the men that surround her.

This was the first major sex scandal in America in an era when new technology - the telegram, the train, the spread of newspapers - meant news could travel incredibly fast across a state, a country, the world. It consumed the public consciousness so much, that the President was asked for his opinion on it - but the story had all but been forgotten, until Andrew Porwancher's deeply researched book - and now AboutFACE's play inspired by it.

The play draws on real-life letters, newspaper reports and courtroom extracts to tell the story, alongside one of the main driving forces behind creating the play: exploring, imagining and bringing to life Lizzie's point-of-view, which is often missed in a historical record dominated by male voices.

Audiences can expect: a fast-moving, highly theatrical, engrossing tale of true crime and female empowerment with action, romance, suspense - and a gorgeous set and period costume inspired by the Gilded Age.

For fans of Hamilton and Bridgerton!

Cast and Creative Team:

Cast: Ciaran McGlynn, Helen McGrath, Michael Mullen, Anna Nugent, Mo O'Connell, Eoin O'Sullivan, David Ryan and Carmel Stephens

Costume Design by Tara McKeever

Set Design by Jennifer Keane

Sound Design by Jessie Doyle

Accent Coaching by Katherine Warner Yeates

Dramaturgy by Krystal Sweedman

Venue: Smock Alley Theatre,

Dates: August 23 - September 2

Times: Tues - Sat 7.30pm + Sat matinees 2:00pm

Tickets: €20 / €16

Click Here

Running time: 2 hours plus 15 minute interval.