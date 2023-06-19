AboutFACE Presents The World Premiere Of THE DEVIL HIMSELF, August 23 - September 2

An incredible true story of sex, scandal and American murder brought to the stage for the first time.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce New Productions In Cities Across The Globe, From New York To Du Photo 3 THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce New Productions In Cities Across The Globe, From New York To Dublin
Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre Photo 4 Anne Bogart Will Direct World Premiere Of EASTLAND at the Samuel Beckett Theatre

AboutFACE Presents The World Premiere Of THE DEVIL HIMSELF, August 23 - September 2

AboutFACE Presents The World Premiere Of THE DEVIL HIMSELF, August 23 - September 2

AboutFACE presents the world premiere of THE DEVIL HIMSELF, August 23 - September 2 at Smock Alley Theatre, Written and directed by Paul Nugent. Inspired by the book by Andrew Porwancher.

An incredible true story of sex, scandal and American murder brought to the stage for the first time

This fast-moving and engrossing new drama THE DEVIL HIMSELF brings to theatrical life the amazing true story of Lizzie Nutt, whose reputation was shattered when she was accused of being a seductress - leading to duels, murder, courtroom drama, a media circus - and a scandal that engrossed America.

In the prosperous small town of Uniontown, Pennsylvania in 1882, beautiful Lizzie Nutt had the perfect life - the much-admired daughter of Civil War hero Captain Adam Nutt, pursued by eligible gentlemen, particularly the handsome, fast-rising politician Nicholas Dukes. Until Dukes writes her father an astonishing letter calling off their engagement with tales of Lizzie's scandalous sexual exploits with other men, which leads to mayhem. Especially as Lizzie has an explosive firebrand for a brother keen on justice - and the town sheriff just happens to be Dukes' best friend ... And when the story is picked up by the media, there is no escaping it and it transforms Lizzie's life ... and the men that surround her.

This was the first major sex scandal in America in an era when new technology - the telegram, the train, the spread of newspapers - meant news could travel incredibly fast across a state, a country, the world. It consumed the public consciousness so much, that the President was asked for his opinion on it - but the story had all but been forgotten, until Andrew Porwancher's deeply researched book - and now AboutFACE's play inspired by it.

The play draws on real-life letters, newspaper reports and courtroom extracts to tell the story, alongside one of the main driving forces behind creating the play: exploring, imagining and bringing to life Lizzie's point-of-view, which is often missed in a historical record dominated by male voices.

Audiences can expect: a fast-moving, highly theatrical, engrossing tale of true crime and female empowerment with action, romance, suspense - and a gorgeous set and period costume inspired by the Gilded Age.

For fans of Hamilton and Bridgerton!

Cast and Creative Team:

Cast: Ciaran McGlynn, Helen McGrath, Michael Mullen, Anna Nugent, Mo O'Connell, Eoin O'Sullivan, David Ryan and Carmel Stephens

Costume Design by Tara McKeever

Set Design by Jennifer Keane

Sound Design by Jessie Doyle

Accent Coaching by Katherine Warner Yeates

Dramaturgy by Krystal Sweedman

Venue: Smock Alley Theatre,

Dates: August 23 - September 2

Times: Tues - Sat 7.30pm + Sat matinees 2:00pm

Tickets: €20 / €16

Click Here

Running time: 2 hours plus 15 minute interval.




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
Northern Ireland Opera Reveals Cast and Creatives For TOSCA Photo
Northern Ireland Opera Reveals Cast and Creatives For TOSCA

Northern Ireland Opera announces today the Principal cast and creatives for their magnificent new production of Tosca, Puccini’s intense political thriller.

2
Theatre Lineup Revealed For Clonmel Junction Festival Photo
Theatre Lineup Revealed For Clonmel Junction Festival

Theatre is at the heart of the 2023 Clonmel Junction Festival, happening July 1st – 9th, with a mixture of new creations, and old favourites, delighting the theatre audience that the festival has built up over the years. With two site-specific shows, a range of work at the Junction Dome on Clonmel's new Civic Plaza, and work for young audiences, there really is something for everyone.

3
POTTED POTTER Will Make Its Highly Anticipated Return To 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Foll Photo
POTTED POTTER Will Make Its Highly Anticipated Return To 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs

After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominated POTTED POTTER The Unauthorised Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre this summer - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023.

4
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS is Touring to West Cork, Dublin, and Meath Photo
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS is Touring to West Cork, Dublin, and Meath

Immerse yourself in a ground-breaking production of 'In The Middle of The Fields' by Mary Lavin, brought to life by acclaimed director Joan Sheehy and a talented, award-winning creative team. This powerful and evocative story will take you on a journey of emotions, leaving you captivated from start to finish.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Amadán In Me
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BUFFY REVAMPED
The Everyman (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE
The Everyman, Cork (2/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FREEFALLING by Georgina Miller
The Everyman, Cork (6/21-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pension Plan
The Linenhall Arts Centre (6/27-6/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIRTBIRDS: NO FILTERS
The Everyman (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ANNE GILDEA: HOW TO GET THE MENOPAUSE AND ENJOY IT
The Everyman (7/08-7/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You