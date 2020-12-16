Will Eno Signs With ICM Partners







Deadline has reported that Playwright Will Eno has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas. Eno's credits include Broadway's The Realistic Joneses and the Pulitzer Prize finalist Thom Pain (Based on Nothing).

Eno's The Realistic Joneses appeared on Broadway in 2014 after a premiere run at the Yale Repertory Theatre, and starred Michael C. Hall and Toni Collette on Broadway.



Eno's play The Open House won the 2014 Obie Award, the Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, and a Drama Desk Award.

Eno's other plays include Title And Deed, and Gnit. Eno's Thom Pain (Based on Nothing) was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize.

