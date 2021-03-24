Why Reopening is the Perfect Time to Shift to a Digital Show Program







Before the pandemic, the benefits of a digital program were fairly clear to producers - namely the advantages versus cost of printing of physical programs, the need to stuff programs with additional announcements that missed the cutoff, or the announcement of any replacements or understudies in the show. However, there was a clear hurdle in the adoption of digital technology by the (primarily) older audiences that were coming to shows. In order to roll out the digital program, we'd need to educate the audience about the tools necessary to view the program, and the need for a printed program for those that wanted one would make the numbers of those willing to try and learn even smaller.

The shift to digital tools brought on by the pandemic, and the continuation of trends that had begun before the pandemic make this an ideal time to also shift your show program into the digital realm. With Stage Mag available from BroadwayWorld, the tools are now also available to make this a simple, cost-effective switch for you and your team.

Interested in learning more about Stage Mag and how to effectively build one? Then register for our free webinar "The Ins and Outs of Stage Mag" that takes place on March 31 at 3pm Eastern.

The Smartphone Gap is Narrowing

As recently as 2014, less than half of American adults age 50 or older had a smartphone, at a time when that number was 8 in 10 for adults under age 50 according to the AARP. Similar survey data from the AARP suggests that that number is now north of 77%, and with the most recent data coming in 2019, that number is likely even higher - from 2017-2019 there was a 7% increase in smartphone ownership among that demographic. Assuming that trend continued, and quite likely accelerated during the pandemic, it is quite likely closer to 85% now. With the average age of Broadway audiences hovering between 40 and 45 most years, it seems safe to assume that the vast majority of audiences have a smartphone at this point.

With large font options, different options for dark or light mode, and a responsive design that matches a user's screen size, Stage Mag is an excellent solution to not only building a digital show program, but one that is accessible to audience members of all ages. Additionally, if your company operates with a lot of bus tour groups, this can be a great way to get contact and demographic information from these older members of the audience that you wouldn't be able to access otherwise. Through digital survey options and email capture built into the show program, you can get more information more efficiently about your whole audience, not just the primary ticket buyers.

QR Code Use is On the Rise

While QR code use was growing in the United States before the pandemic (more than doubling between 2015 and 2018), that doesn't mean the average audience member was going to be comfortable with using a QR code in the lobby to access the show program. Now, however, since the start of the pandemic, more than half of restaurants in the United States utilize QR codes to offer a contactless menu for their patrons. QR code use is also on the rise in airports and hotels, which means that as audience members continue to do more out and about in the community, they are quite likely to repeatedly encounter QR codes, assisting in any potential learning curve towards their adoption. The Stage Mag software automatically generates a QR code for your program, allowing you to place it throughout your venue, on marketing, or wherever you'd like to ensure audiences can access the program.

But you also don't need to rely solely on your audience adopting QR code usage for them to easily access the show program. With more patrons purchasing their tickets online, you can include a link to the program on their confirmation email, or in other points of contact that they are already familiar with as they prepare to come and see a show. This can also be a great way to cross-promote any dinner and a show type partners that you may work with, or gain further traction for show sponsors getting their message in front of audience members.

As Plans Shift, Your Program Can As Well

It happens to everyone who puts together a program - as soon as you approve the final proof for the printer, something changes. Or an understudy is in for a few shows and you need to include the change in an insert in the program. Or you're a company that has been in the habit of printing one program for your entire summer season, and sometime before the third show you've had to replace an actor for any number of reasons. With printed programs, no matter what you do to ensure accuracy, you're going to end up enlisting your usher corps to stuff inserts into the program before a weekend of shows.

With a digital program, not only can you avoid the tedium of this task, you can make updates on the fly as they happen. If you've got an understudy going in at intermission, you can quickly announce the change in the Stage Mag. Shifted programming later in the season? Update the page in your Stage Mag to make sure people have all the correct dates. You can even keep your donor thanks page fully up to date as donations come in, no longer worrying about a specific cut off date (or the terrible situation where someone is accidentally left off the list).

The Audience is Ready for Change

Audiences not only understand that some changes will be necessary as they return to theatres, but they are also expecting some of those changes. As you roll out temporary changes that are necessary for health and safety protocols, this is a great moment to test a digital program for your audience that can be a permanent change for your organization.

Want to learn more about building a Stage Mag? Then join us on March 31st at 3pm for our upcoming webinar:

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's free (and easy-to-use) solution to building a digital program - and this month we'll be joined by Senior Managing Editor Nicole Rosky to walk you through making your own Stage Mag step by step. Recently, Stage Mag has been utilized for Disney's Women's Day on Broadway and the 75th Birthday Celebration for Liza Minnelli. The traditional show program has been rethought to provide an easier setup, efficiently collect whole audience data (moving beyond just data on the primary ticket buyer), and interactive features - including countdown clocks, clickable ads, video covers, and more! All of that along with an easy to use design template that offers you both a printable PDF and a mobile friendly responsive display, audiences will love their Stage Mag for both digital presentations and when they make their return to your seats.

Register here to join us on Wednesday, March 31 at 3pm Eastern to see how easily you can build your own Stage Mag!