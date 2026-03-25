Urban Stages Will Host 42nd Annual ART OF THEATER GALA in May

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Urban Stages has announced that its 42nd Annual Benefit, the Art of Theatre Gala, will take place on Thursday, May 14. Charles Busch will receive the Luminary Award, which will be introduced by Kenneth Lonergan. Urban Stages will also honor the cast and creative team of The Porch on Windy Hill.

Charles Busch is the author of The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, which ran nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony Nomination for Best Play, and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, one of the longest-running plays in Off-Broadway history. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays Psycho Beach Party and Die, Mommie, Die!, the latter of which won him a special jury prize for outstanding performance at the Sundance Film Festival. Mr. Busch is the recipient of an Honorary Obie Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright and in 2024, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Kenneth Lonergan is an actor, playwright, screenwriter, and film director. He has received an Academy Award and a BAFTA, as well as nominations for three Golden Globe Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a Tony Award. His play, Lobby Hero, was produced Off-Broadway and later revived on Broadway. For his work on The Waverly Gallery, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and received a Tony nomination. His film Manchester by the Sea won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay as well as a nomination for Best Director.

THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL premiered (NY) at Urban Stages in the fall of 2025. Due to critical acclaim and popular demand, we brought back the production in early 2026 and extended it for two additional weeks.





