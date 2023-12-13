Tisch Drama and Situation Team Up to Launch a New Marketing Lab

The Lab is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in the rapidly evolving landscape of live experience marketing.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

This spring, Tisch Drama is teaming up with the innovative marketing agency Situation to introduce an exciting new Lab course: From Storytelling to Story Selling: Live Experience Marketing. The Lab is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in the rapidly evolving landscape of live experience marketing and is available to Drama students and their peers across various NYU departments. Among many other leading arts organizations, Situation's clients include Wicked and Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway, The Metropolitan Opera, and the American Museum of Natural History.  

Lab courses at Tisch Drama focus on presenting specific career paths that prepare students to plan—and take—next steps in their professional lives. Based in New York City, Situation, excels in the dynamic realm of live experience marketing, a strategy that focuses on creating memorable and immersive brand experiences for consumers and aims to engage and connect with potential customers in a more tangible and interactive way. With expertise in building and implementing creative campaigns, Situation is an excellent partner to launch this groundbreaking curriculum within the Tisch Drama and NYU student community.

"Situation is honored to collborate with NYU Tisch Drama for this pioneering initiative," said Damian Bazadona, President at Situation. "We believe that this collaboration will contribute to the future of live experience marketing by nurturing a new generation of creative and strategic thinkers."

Throughout the semester, students in the lab will delve into diverse skills, including digital content creation, effective pitching, and honing strategic thinking. Students will have the unique opportunity to collaborate and network with a distinguished team of Situation professionals, each a leader in various facets of the field. 

From Storytelling to Story Selling: Live Experience Marketing will offer an immersive and comprehensive curriculum culminating in a final sharing of work for peers and professionals in the field. 

“Our students will undoubtedly benefit from Situation’s industry-leading expertise,” said Jessica Genick, Program Manager, Career Development and Alumni Relations at NYU’s Tisch Department of Drama. “We are delighted to have Situation bring this course to life and look forward to the incredible opportunity this will provide our students.”





