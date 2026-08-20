Theatrical Songwriters Julia Mattison and Noel Carey Sign With Concord Music Publishing

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Concord Music Publishing has signed Tony and GRAMMY Award-nominated theatrical songwriting duo Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, known for co-writing the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Death Becomes Her. The worldwide deal covers their full catalogs, including all compositions in Death Becomes Her.

In addition to Death Becomes Her, Julia Mattison and Noel Carey’s collaborations include an original musical comedy for Audible, Is Anyone Alive Out There? (Minetta Lane Theatre) in 2019 as well as co-writing multiple musical commercials for Olay’s campaign OLAY: The Road To Glow, such as “I Can’t Wait to Wash My Face.” This musical commercial garnered millions of views online and aired at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018. Another collaboration is the hit web series “Brooklyn Sound,” which won the 2016 Streamy Award at for “Best Indie,” multiple awards at the 2016 New York Television Festival including a Development Deal with Comedy Central, and a Webby Award nomination for “Best Comedy” in 2017. Additional projects together include Noel and Julia's Wayward Brainchildren (Joe’s Pub) and Ruby Manger Live! (54 Below).

The original Broadway cast album of Death Becomes Her was released by Concord Theatricals Recordings in 2025 and received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. A multi-year North American national tour of Death Becomes Her will launch this September at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to composition, New York-based writer, actor, and musical comedian Mattison is currently writing the book for Disney Theatrical Group's developmental stage adaptation of Tangled. She has also appeared on Broadway in Godspell (2011). For the comedy web series "Brooklyn Sound," Mattison received the award for Best Actress at the 2016 New York Television Festival. With Joel Waggoner, she co-created the viral holiday sensation Advent Carolndar, featured on NPR, in The New Yorker, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Most recently, she co-wrote the opening number for the Disney Experiences Showcase, D23's Saturday night event hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.

Additional theatrical credits for Carey include original music for the off-Broadway comedy Ginger Twinsies. TV and film credits include writing original music for the comedy web series “Life Sucks” and the 2024 award-winning short film 4th Dementia. He has also released a jazz EP titled The Good Grief Sessions – The Songs of Lennon & McCartney in the Style of Vince Guaraldi. The EP is available on all streaming platforms. Carey is a member of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, where he won the Harrington Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Musical Theatre. A proud Emerson College alum, he also won the school’s Howard Waldman Award.







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