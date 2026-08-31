Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Zoom Talk on B Street Theatre

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Theater Resources Unlimited has announced this week’s TRU Community Gathering via Zoom, called "A Theater That Seems to Be Getting It Right: Why the “B” Gets an A!" The event will take place on Friday, September 4, 2026 at 5pm ET.

A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday’s Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

In the room: Lyndsay Burch, executive artistic director of B Street Theater in Sacramento, now in its 40th year. Winner of an Outstanding Theater acknowledgement at the 2025 National Theater Conference, and originally founded as a theater for children, B Street has built a strong foundation on the idea of theater for all with a special focus on family theater and educational programs. What is their secret for programming consistently successful seasons? Does their business model differ from other companies? In what ways have they had to adapt and evolve over the years? And most of all, how has this modest company thrived, and stayed alive and well even during shutdown and the tricky transition back into live performance? Click here to register, and receive the link.

﻿Lyndsay Burch is the Executive Artistic Director and CEO of The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre. For B Street, Lyndsay has directed more than twenty productions across the Mainstage and Family Series, written for multiple touring shows and produced hundreds of professional productions. As a director and assistant director, Lyndsay has developed new plays with Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte, the National Showcase of New Plays, Sacramento Theatre Company, the Dramatist Guild Footlight Series, Hangar Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, among others. Lyndsay has written two full-length plays for the B Street’s Family Series: Ghandi! (2018) and an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz (2019). She was honored as one of Sacramento Business Journal’s “40 under 40” in 2017 and as one of Sacramento Business Journal’s “Women Who Mean Business” in 2021. She is an alum of Elon University’s BFA Acting Program, the National Theater Institute, Yale University’s Directing Intensive, SDC’s Observership Class of 2017 and Theatre Bay Area’s ATLAS Program for Directors. Lyndsay has been a board member of the National New Play Network (NNPN) for ten years and serves as the Vice President of The National Theatre Conference (NTC).

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