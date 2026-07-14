Theater Resources Unlimited to Host TRU Community Gathering on London's Exchange Theatre

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. Sign Up

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

7/17 - A Bridge Between Cultures: Meet London's Exchange Theatre

In the room: David Furlong, a mixed race Mauritian actor, director, dramaturg and educator, and the Artistic Director and Founder of Exchange Theatre, established in 2006 to champion multilingual voices and cross cultural performance in the UK. Originally focused on bringing lesser known French classic and contemporary works into the London theater consciousness - often doing performances in both languages - Exchange has expanded over the years to incorporate wider aspects of cultural "exchange." David has worked across stage, screen and street theater, building a distinctive practice rooted in his passion about migration, identity and the decolonization of representation, and his work has also touched on non-western storytelling influences (including Indian and Japanese). How did he start his company in 2006, and was it hard finding venues to work in? Has his mission changed or evolved? What sources of support help him keep going? What were some key moments in the growth of his company? Is running a theater company in London different from running one in the U.S.? We'll also talk about other programs run by Exchange, including a complete ecosystem of services to help artists get their works up and showcased. Click here to register and receive the link.







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming