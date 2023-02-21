Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Broadway Exchange Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding

The company is extending its Seed Round by an additional $1 million, as it continues to build the market for live theatre digital collectibles.

Feb. 21, 2023  


The Broadway Exchange Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding

The Broadway Exchange announced that it has raised $2 million in seed funding, led by Christine Schwarzman's Broadway production company, No Guarantees. The Broadway Exchange also announced that it is extending its Seed Round by an additional $1 million, as it continues to build the market for live theatre digital collectibles.

The Broadway Exchange works with theatrical partners to create digital collectibles, based on their intellectual property, and offer them for sale in its marketplace, where they can be bought, traded, and shared by fans. The company, which is owned by MuseWorks Labs Inc, is committed to helping live theatre thrive in a digital economy by partnering with Broadway, off-Broadway, London's West End, and regional productions to build deeper connections with fans. The Broadway Exchange gives fans a new and exciting way to engage with shows, collect and share their favorite moments, receive behind-the-scenes content, and win rewards, such as tickets, merchandise, and exclusive experiences.

The existing and anticipated funding will support the company's continued efforts to grow its active user base and extend its market-leading position in technology, marketing, and content.

"We're grateful to our investors, including leading Broadway producer No Guarantees, for their passion and foresight to truly understand the value of bringing live theatre into the digital and web3 world," said Ron Guirguis, CEO of MuseWorks Labs. "It is clear that digital collectibles represent an exciting and vibrant pathway for connecting with passionate fans, and an essential new revenue stream for theatre productions and creators. And our current and planned funding will give us the resources to build on our amazing early success and continue to be the dominant player in this space."

The Broadway Exchange launched its beta platform in May 2022 and has worked with more than a dozen theatrical partners to date, including Girl from the North Country, 2:22 A Ghost Story, May We All, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Most recently, the company partnered with Andrew Lloyd Webber's latest musical, Bad Cinderella, in advance of its opening on Broadway in March 2023.

"I'm looking forward to being part of the success of The Broadway Exchange and to join them in this endeavor," said Christine Schwarzman, founder and President of No Guarantees, a three-time Tony Award winning production company. "Broadway, and live theatre in general, continues to evolve and will find new ways to capitalize on technology and create additional sources of income. Digital collectibles are a significant next step in that direction."





Aaliytha Stevens Joins Arthouse as Chief Strategy Officer Photo
Aaliytha Stevens Joins Arthouse as Chief Strategy Officer
ARTHOUSE, a full-service digital agency, announced today the addition of Aaliytha Stevens as Chief Strategy Officer. This key hire to ARTHOUSE's executive team reinforces their commitment to lead holistically with experience in an effort to rebuild the industry as a whole, working closely with their clients, media & marketing partners and industry agencies to bring back audiences and welcome new ones to the magic of live entertainment. 
Industry Pro Newsletter: Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy
Earlier this month, the Box Office of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center became tied up in a cyber attack - not unlike the attack that tied up the Met’s box office for weeks - offering everyone a reminder that cyber security vulnerabilities should be examined by institutions of all shapes and sizes.
Jonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists Agency Photo
Jonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists Agency
Acclaimed American-Australian producer, director, and writer, Jonathan Rockefeller has signed with CAA. Rockefeller is the founder and owner of Rockefeller Productions.
Live Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action Grants Photo
Live Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action Grants
Live Music Society has announced that they are accepting applications for the 2023 Music in Action grant program. A nonprofit foundation, Live Music Society (LMS) has distributed over $2.3 million in funding to small listening rooms and music clubs since its founding in 2020.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Jonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists AgencyJonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists Agency
February 17, 2023

Acclaimed American-Australian producer, director, and writer, Jonathan Rockefeller has signed with CAA. Rockefeller is the founder and owner of Rockefeller Productions.
Live Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action GrantsLive Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action Grants
February 16, 2023

Live Music Society has announced that they are accepting applications for the 2023 Music in Action grant program. A nonprofit foundation, Live Music Society (LMS) has distributed over $2.3 million in funding to small listening rooms and music clubs since its founding in 2020.
 Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott Receive 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott Receive 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards
February 16, 2023

The Legacy Playwrights Initiative has named Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott the recipients of the 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards. 
Kristina Wong Signs With CAAKristina Wong Signs With CAA
February 16, 2023

 Kristina Wong has signed with CAA in all areas. Her latest production, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, is currently playing at the Kirk Douglas Theatre through March 12.
Tickets on Sale For the League of Professional Theatre Women's Theatre Women AwardsTickets on Sale For the League of Professional Theatre Women's Theatre Women Awards
February 16, 2023

 The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) will present its annual Theatre Women Awards on March 27th from 1 to 3 p.m., at The Green Fig Restaurant, Yotel Hotel, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036.
share