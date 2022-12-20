The Broadway Education Alliance and WPBS-TV Release AT THIS STAGE Educational Video Series
The series is now available on the PBS Learning Media platform and free for teachers, librarians, homeschoolers, and others across the country.
The Broadway Education Alliance, a New York based nonprofit committed to making the theatre more accessible and inclusive for middle and high schools, and WPBS-TV, the PBS affiliate station in Northern New York, have partnered to create a new series of educational videos from Broadway called "At This Stage" to illuminate the important role The Arts can play in K-12 education.
The At This Stage series premieres with AT THIS STAGE: STEAM ON STAGE AND SCREEN, a collection of 15 video modules with accompanying curriculum materials, for middle school and high school classrooms.
This release is the second part of a collaborative initiative between the BEA, WPBS-TV, and the New York based Costume Industry Coalition (CIC), whose members are independent businesses and artisans who create, supply, and care for costumes for every facet of entertainment. In September 2021 the first part of the initiative, AT THIS STAGE @ SHOWSTOPPERS, was a series of digital workshops featuring subject experts who connected via livestream to middle and high schools, originating from the CIC-organized exhibition in Times Square called "SHOWSTOPPERS! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen". (www.costumeindustrycoalition.com)
The series is the first PBS Learning Media collection of content ever produced by WPBS-TV. To our knowledge it is also the first ever STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) focused series from Broadway. It features expert artisans and artmakerstalking directly to students and educators about the complex creative process of turning a two dimensional design into the three-dimensional costume. By giving access to CIC members at work, WPBS-TV is illuminating the true meaning of Artsintegration into STEM education which furthers CIC's mission to elevate the many careers that exist in and around the arts and entertainment industries.
