The Actors Fund Announces 2022 Gala Honoring Bob Bakish, Robert E. Wankel & More







The Actors Fund today announced the Spring return of The Actors Fund Gala on Monday, May 9, 2022, with a simultaneous live broadcast at events in New York City and Los Angeles and a national private stream for people to watch around the country.

The Actors Fund also announced that Paramount President and CEO Bob Bakish and The Shubert Organization Chairman and CEO Robert E. Wankel will receive this year's Medal of Honor, an annual award that recognizes individuals who have had a profound impact on the entertainment community. More honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

The New York City event will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis and the Los Angeles event at Paramount Pictures. The 2022 Gala is co-chaired by Actors Fund Vice Chair Annette Bening and Chairman of the Board Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Guests will join together to support The Actors Fund's services that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of professionals in the performing arts and entertainment industry. Since March 2020, The Actors Fund has distributed more than $26 million in direct financial assistance to more than 17,700 entertainment professionals.

"The Actors Fund is thrilled to host our first bicoastal gala in Los Angeles and New York City to celebrate everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community," says Brian Stokes Mitchell. "It's a privilege to recognize Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Paramount, and Bob Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, with our Medal of Honor, as they fully embody our shared mission of supporting a life in the arts with their leadership, collaboration and dedication to the entertainment industry."

Tickets to the benefit begin at $500 with customized packages available beginning at $25,000. For more information and special sponsorship opportunities in NYC and LA, please contact 212-627-1000 or reach out to actorsfund@resevt.com. Visit actorsfund.org/gala2022.