THEatre ACCELERATOR Launches New Reality Edition







THEatre ACCELERATOR has launched its New Reality Edition. This is an immersive musical theatre intensive development accelerator harnessing augmented and virtual reality technologies to advance the future of storytelling, in partnership with The Shubert Organization.

THEatre ACCELERATOR has always emphasized utilizing technology to assist and improve the storytelling process, but this cohort is taking that mission one step further putting cutting-edge new reality tools into the hands of our creators to help you discover new ways to develop and share your musicals.

Technology need not play into your story but will be leveraged throughout the program to help you collaborate, experiment, and create. From playing a concert of your original songs in VR to previewing the latest real-time 3D creation tool, THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition is a new take on our already out-of-the-box approach to new work development.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Spring 2021 Class. The class will run March 1-12, 2021.

Learn more and apply at https://nycoc.org/ta-vr/.