THE PRODUCER'S EDGE: OFF-BROADWAY AND BEYOND Seminar

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The Off-Broadway League, the leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting New York's Off-Broadway theatre landscape, will present the next installment of its ongoing seminar series, 'The Producer's Edge,' with 'Off-Broadway and Beyond,' a conversation on Off-Broadway and transatlantic producing, on Thursday, September 17 at 5:30pm.

'Off-Broadway and Beyond' will bring together producers and general managers for a candid discussion of what it takes to produce Off-Broadway today, from developing and capitalizing a production to navigating the choices that shape a show's commercial and artistic life; including what it means to produce transatlantically, as Off-Broadway, Broadway, and the West End increasingly share productions, talent, and capital.

Thursday, September 17 at 5:30pm: Moderated by Joey Monda, President of the Off-Broadway League, this panel will draw on decades of combined experience across commercial, institutional, and transatlantic producing to speak candidly about what the work looks like today, on both sides of the Atlantic.

Panelists: Jonathan Whitton, General Manager, Seaview Productions; Pamela Adams, General Manager, Atlantic Theatre Company; Cathy Russell, The Theater Center.

'Off-Broadway thrives when producers are willing to talk openly about how shows actually get produced,' said Joey Monda, President of the Off-Broadway League. 'The industry continues to grow increasingly complex and global and these experts all have invaluable experiences on producing Off-Broadway and beyond.'

This installment of 'Off-Broadway and Beyond' will take place at the Theater Center, 210 W. 50th Street, New York, NY 10019, beginning at 5:30pm and followed by a short happy hour to allow attendees to network. To register, interested participants can visit OffBroadway.com/events. The seminar is free to members of the Off-Broadway League and $25 for non-members. Non-members are encouraged to consider a General Membership to the Off-Broadway League, which is free for the first year of membership.

About the Off-Broadway League: The Off-Broadway League is a non-profit trade association representing the interests of Off-Broadway theatre producers and professionals. Committed to supporting the vitality and growth of Off-Broadway theatre, the League provides resources, advocacy, and promotion to strengthen the Off-Broadway community and its impact on the cultural landscape.

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