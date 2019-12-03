TEDxBroadway Releases 2019 Talks And Sets 2020 Return

Today, TEDxBroadway organizers are releasing all talks from the 2019 event online and announcing tickets are on sale now for the 9th Annual TEDxBroadway set for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Every year, co-founders Damian Bazadona of Situation Interactive and Jim McCarthy, CEO of Goldstar, fill the stage with speakers to tackle one central question: "What's the best Broadway can be?"

Audience members at TEDxBroadway 2019, held on September 24, 2019 at New World Stages in New York City, were inspired by groundbreaking talks on topics like conflict, forgiveness, ageism and even a green tailed monkey -- all with a focus on moving the industry forward.

"They all delivered fresh, new ideas that resonate in a big way," says Damian. "If you weren't in the room, watch them all online because you need to see what 17-year-old Marshall W. Mabry IV has to say about Shakespeare and hear about Arvind Ethan David's journey as an immigrant to Broadway."

"And then you should definitely plan to join us for the 2020 event," adds Jim.

The TEDxBroadway tradition of featuring extraordinary speakers will continue next year. The organizers will present a variety of topics, experts, perspectives and surprises on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at New World Stages in New York City.

"We'll announce upcoming speakers soon," says Jim. "We're already hard at work curating a day that is a must for all stakeholders in the Broadway ecosystem. It's an opportunity for everyone to help shape the future and make Broadway the best it can be."

Watch all TEDxBroadway talks at: https://www.tedxbroadway.com/talks

Registration for the TEDxBroadway conference will begin at 1PM on October 13, 2020. Tickets are on sale now for $100 (at this price for a limited time).

Interested attendees can purchase tickets at www.TEDxBroadway.com







