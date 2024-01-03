Sphinx Organization Promotes Andre Dowell to Chief Programming Officer

He takes over the role as of January 2, 2024.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Sphinx Organization Promotes Andre Dowell to Chief Programming Officer


Sphinx Organization, the largest and longest-standing organization dedicated to diversity and inclusion in classical music, has announced the promotion of Andre Dowell, formerly Chief of Artist Engagement, to the role of Chief Programming Officer as of January 2, 2024.

Affiliated with Sphinx since 2000, Dowell will oversee all areas of programming, serving more than 1,200 alumni and 100,000 young people, a digital reach exceeding 100 million worldwide, and expanding over 200 programmatic partnerships and collaborators.

Afa Dworkin, President and Artistic Director "I am honored and excited to work with Andre in this new capacity! His extraordinary leadership skills will fuel our ability to transform the lives of our constituents around the world."

Andre Dowell is a strategic arts administrator and thought leader who helps drive national programming and conversations around diversity in classical music. Beyond his role at Sphinx, Andre's outstanding contributions have earned him the distinction of being recognized as one of Musical America's "The Resilient Warriors." Furthermore, he serves as a dedicated board member for prominent organizations, including the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Third Coast Percussion, River Raisin Ragtime Revue, and the Classical Connections Committee within the Association for Performing Arts Professionals, as well as an Artistic Advisor for Intersection Music.

A native of Trenton, Tennessee, Andre's music career began with piano lessons at the urging of his mother. Despite his initial reluctance to embrace the craft, it was not long before Andre was transformed by an unshakable love of sound. Driven by a passion for music that crystallized in the Southern Black Baptist Church and school ensembles, he would complete Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in Percussion Performance at the University of Michigan. Andre resides in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with his daughter and son, along with an expertly curated collection of bowties.

Photo Credit: Kevin Kennedy





