Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Situation Group Launches Digital Transformation Initiative 'The Hatch Program'

Situation Group Launches Digital Transformation Initiative 'The Hatch Program'

Situation Group's clients include Wicked, the Metropolitan Opera, Roundabout Theatre Company, ADL and more.

Jan. 26, 2023  


Digital agency Situation Group has launched The Hatch Program, a new initiative focused on driving innovation in digital transformation for its clients. Led by Peter Yagecic, VP of Innovation and a 20+ year veteran of technology leadership, the Hatch team will serve as consultants and strategists throughout the company's existing business units, bringing clients "transformation-as-a-service."

Hatch is designed to honor Situation Group's commitment to curiosity and exploration. The team is setting its sights on the horizon and making smart bets about the future that will allow clients to make a greater impact in the work they do.

Hatch is a part of the Studio at Situation Group - an award winning creative and media studio. The full launch team includes Technical Lead Cyrus Collier, Design Supervisor Miles Morton, and Senior Product Manager Bill Rousseau. The Studio is led by Managing Partner Jackie Lau.

"In a world of rapid consumer change, digital transformation is more important than ever. Hatch is the perfect platform for us to take a leading role in helping our clients stay ahead of the curve and meet the evolving needs of their customers," said Peter Yagecic.

Hatch has already completed a collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies and Roundabout Theatre Company, developing a new ticketing engine called Criterion Ticketing. Services provided by the Hatch team include Technical Solution Discovery, User Experience (UX) Discovery, Ticketing Innovations, User Testing,AI Technology, Fintech & Blockchain, and Virtual Communities & Events.

Situation Group's clients include Wicked, the Metropolitan Opera, Roundabout Theatre Company, ADL (Anti-Defamation League), The BrooklynAcademy of Music, and many more. Hatch is poised to take the company's commitment to innovation to the next level, empowering clients to make smart bets in the ever-changing digital landscape.

To sign up for more information about Hatch, please visit https://situationinc.com/hatch.





United States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & Performance Photo
United States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & Performance
United States Artists has announced the 2023 USA Fellows in the category of Theater & Performance. Learn more about the recipients here!
Laura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive Director Photo
Laura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive Director
Carolyn Satter, president of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT), has announced that LAURA LEE EVERETT has been named as the Executive Director of the association after an exhaustive nationwide search.
2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May Photo
2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May
The 9th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium will be held on Saturday, May 20th – Sunday, May 21st, 2023 in a truly hybrid event bringing together stage managers in New York City and Online.
Beowulf Boritts The 1/52 Project Now Accepting Applications for $15,000 Grants Photo
Beowulf Boritt's The 1/52 Project Now Accepting Applications for $15,000 Grants
The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program funded largely by Broadway designers, has announced that applications are now being accepted for early-career designer recipients to benefit from $100,000 in grants.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Situation Group Launches Digital Transformation Initiative 'The Hatch Program'Situation Group Launches Digital Transformation Initiative 'The Hatch Program'
January 26, 2023

Digital agency Situation Group has launched The Hatch Program, a new initiative focused on driving innovation in digital transformation for its clients.
United States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & PerformanceUnited States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & Performance
January 26, 2023

United States Artists has announced the 2023 USA Fellows in the category of Theater & Performance. Learn more about the recipients here!
Laura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive DirectorLaura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive Director
January 26, 2023

Carolyn Satter, president of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT), has announced that LAURA LEE EVERETT has been named as the Executive Director of the association after an exhaustive nationwide search.
Bayless Family Foundation's Grant Recipients AnnouncedBayless Family Foundation's Grant Recipients Announced
January 26, 2023

The Bayless Family Foundation has announced a new contribution of nearly $500,0000 in grant awards to a handful of Chicago theaters companies.
2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May
January 25, 2023

The 9th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium will be held on Saturday, May 20th – Sunday, May 21st, 2023 in a truly hybrid event bringing together stage managers in New York City and Online.
share