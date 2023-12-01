Samuel-Taylor, Bethlehem Million, Angelica McEwan, And More Lead Industry Reading Of New Play PHASES







For three nights only, from December 13th - December 15, PHASES, a character driven, speculative sci-fi play by Samuel-Taylor will debut as a staged reading at The Black Box at Playwrights Downtown for an invited audience.

For any industry invites or inquiries, please email PhasesANewPlay@gmail.com

Autumn Angelettie directs a cast featuring Alex Fox (Disney Television Discovers Showcase), Angelica McEwan (Ground), Bethlehem Million (Sick, And Just Like That), Naomi Honig (Disney Television Discovers Showcase), and Samuel-Taylor (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Big Shot). Produced by Angelica McEwan.

In the year 2025, the U.S. wins the Artificial General Intelligence arms race, producing an entity that calculates a projected timeline in which humanity must course correct, or face irreversible decline of sustainable existence on Earth. As such, her mission becomes: Aid humanity in course correction, by any means. PHASES tracks the lives and relationships between five individuals as they grow into young adults, for better and for worse, in this rapidly shifting world.

Samuel-Taylor Augustin is a Caribbean-American actor and writer based in Brooklyn, New York. Born to Haitian and Jamaican parents, Samuel-Taylor is the eldest of three brothers, all of whom grew up in Georgia. He attended NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he received his BFA with University Honors (c/o 2021) and was a founding member of NYU Tisch's Black Student Council, a program which aims to support and represent young artists of the black diaspora. Additionally, as an avid consumer of comics and anime storytelling, he is intent on discovering the intersections between play, identity, and political and social activism in his artistic work.





