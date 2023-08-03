Samara Berger Appointed as Situation Project's New Director Of Impact

Under her leadership, Berger will continue to grow the organization's reach by engaging more students in local communities and supporting their development.

Aug. 03, 2023

Situation Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students in underserved communities in New York City and providing them with opportunities to experience the best of Broadway and live entertainment since 2011, has announced Samara Berger as a newly appointed Director of Impact. Under her leadership, Berger will continue to grow the organization's reach by engaging more students in local communities and supporting their development as future changemakers. She is also dedicated to diversifying fundraising initiatives, sponsorship options, and volunteer mentor opportunities. Situation Project is a 501(c)3 and a subsidiary of Situation Group, a global collective of marketing, advertising and technology companies built to power impact brands –  the brands that shape futures.

“At Situation Project, we've been honored to reach over 50,000 New York City public school students by providing free opportunities to experience the best in Broadway and world-class arts and cultural experiences, as well as providing over 100 career readiness events and awarding over 50 scholarships to students seeking to reinvest in their local communities,” said Damian Bazadona, Founder/President of Situation Group. “As Situation Project continues to grow post-pandemic, our mission remains the same to bridge the opportunity gap in underserved communities. With our growth, we are delighted to welcome Samara to our team, especially with her background in championing educational equity, and ultimately reaching new audiences, young leaders, and aspiring stars of tomorrow.”

Samara Berger joined Situation Project as Director of Impact in January 2023. Prior to Situation Project, Berger was at New York University as Associate Director of Visitor Relations & Special Events for over six years, where she recruited the leadership and professional development of NYU's future makers and curated the ambassador program focused on community engagement, community service, and DEIJ initiatives. Prior to NYU, Berger served as the Service Events Director for New York Cares for over seven years, planning and executing large-scale annual events and engaging over 110,000 New Yorkers in revamping public schools, restructuring city parks, and distributing donated materials.

"With the school year almost upon us, we're looking forward to expanding our work to support the whole student and their cultural and experiential development – in the classroom and beyond. This fall we plan to engage our students in social justice workshops with one of our show partners, a variety of career showcases, local cultural institution visits and live events, all layered with more accessible family engagement opportunities. Our reach is boundless with continued support through sponsorships and partnerships, both new and existing," said Samara Berger, Director of Impact, Situation Project.  

Situation Project's work is rooted in sustainable and equitable education opportunities, aligning directly with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 – aiming to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. By striving for equity, inclusivity, and access to quality education, Situation Project plays a pivotal role in building a world where all students have equity in opportunities for success.

Situation Project partners with the New York City Department of Education and the State and City Universities of New York, as well as a variety of Broadway shows over the past 12 years including but not limited to Aladdin, The Lion King, Frozen, Wicked, School of Matilda, Mary Poppins, Matilda, and so many others. 





