SOUP THE MUSICAL to Make World Premiere Based on Miami Restaurant Hy Vong

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SOUP The Musical, based on the memoir Mango & Peppercorns, which tells the true story of Tung Nguyen and Kathy Manning, will have its world premiere at The Mandelstam Theater.

After arriving in Miami as a refugee from Vietnam, Tung found an unexpected home with Kathy. Together, they built a family, a future, and eventually Hy Vong, the intimate Vietnamese restaurant that became a treasured part of Miami's cultural and culinary history.

For generations of diners, Hy Vong was more than a restaurant. It was a place where meals unfolded slowly, strangers became friends, and every dish carried a story. Tung and Kathy became beloved figures in the community, known as much for their warmth, personalities, and unforgettable partnership as for the food they served.

Though inspired by real people and real events, SOUP The Musical tells a universal story about finding home, building family, and discovering that the strongest bonds are often formed around a shared table.

Through an original score filled with humor, heartache, hope, and joy, SOUP The Musical celebrates the resilience of the human spirit while honoring the rich cultural fabric that has shaped Miami.

Produced by The Mandelstam Theater, the world premiere runs August 14 through August 23, 2026. Tickets will be available on July 21, 2026 at www.soupthemusical.com.

The musical features an original score and lyrics by award-winning Miami composer, recording artist, and singer-songwriter Jim Camacho. Known for his distinctive storytelling and a career spanning albums, film, television, and theater, Camacho is the composer of the South Florida holiday tradition Mouse King. His score for SOUP The Musical captures the humor, humanity, and emotional depth of Tung and Kathy's journey while celebrating the energy and character of Miami itself.

'This is an immigrant story, but more than that, it's an American story. It's about someone who loses everything, leaves a war torn country with little more than hope, and through hard work, determination, and the kindness of others builds a new life. Along the way, she shares the flavors, traditions, and recipes of her homeland, creating a restaurant that brings people from every background together around the same table,' Jim Camacho shares. 'Hy Vong became more than a restaurant. It became a place where cultures met, friendships were formed, and a community grew. I hope audiences leave inspired by the courage it takes to start over, the compassion that makes that possible, and the belief that the American dream is still alive for those willing to strive for it.'

The book is written by Gil Kaufman, who also directs the production. The creative team includes choreographer Stefanie Roos and musical director John Camacho.

SOUP The Musical:

Music and Lyrics: Jim Camacho

Book and Direction: Gil Kaufman

Choreography: Stefanie Roos

Musical Direction: John Camacho

Produced by: The Mandelstam Theater

Performance Schedule:

Friday, August 14 and 21

7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 and 22

1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 16 and 23

1:00 p.m.

Tickets: www.soupthemusical.com

SOUP The Musical is a celebration of friendship, survival, food, and the Miami community that helped turn one extraordinary relationship into a lasting local legacy.







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