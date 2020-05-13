Right Angle Entertainment Launches Venue Safety Program

As businesses develop their plans to re-open in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Right Angle Entertainment is pivoting from producing, marketing and distributing live entertainment to offer venues and production companies a disinfectant program that ensures a safer experience for audiences.

After many conversations with venues, artists and health experts around the country, Right Angle Entertainment today announced it has launched the first ever Healthy Venue Solutions (www.rightangleconsults.com), its new service designed to keep touring productions, venues, and staff safe. The programs also sanitizes places of worship, teaching facilities, office buildings, restaurants and virtually any business.

At the heart of the Healthy Venue Solutions program are portable machines and a hypo-allergenic solution that can be used to disinfect an entire auditorium -- in approximately 30 minutes -- including audience seating areas, backstage dressing rooms, crossover and quick change areas and lobbies. Southwest Airlines and UPS are two of many companies to implement these same machines. In addition to the disinfectant machines, Healthy Venue Solutions can provide access to safety solutions including infrared thermometers, hand sanitation stations, face coverings and masks, and hands-free door handles.

"The live entertainment industry has been hit especially hard by the pandemic. As we plan for the future, we can help these venues and productions provide a safe experience for workers and guests that complies with local, state and federal guidelines," says Justin Sudds, Co-Founder of Right Angle Entertainment. "Because each venue has different needs, we are offering a variety of packages to fit any scenario so we can all gather again to experience live entertainment," says Sudds.

Just weeks ago, Right Angle Entertainment was heavily focused on producing their roster of shows including THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story and The Price is Right Live, and many more tours to hundreds of theatres from coast to coast and around the world. Since then, and after consulting with numerous venues and experts around the country, Right Angle Entertainment's Matthew Fischer (Production Manager) and John Poland (Executive Director of Touring and Presentations) are spearheading the Healthy Venue Solutions program.

"After an initial consultation, we will create a custom package for each client," says Fischer. "Our program offers building consultation, start-up equipment, monthly refill shipments and ongoing support." At least two machines are recommended per venue to provide the most flexibility for usage schedules when dealing with backstage and front of house needs. One small machine for the backstage area and one larger machine for the main space or auditorium allows the staff time to run sanitation schedules simultaneously. Fischer says, "The eco-friendly formula is safe for everyone and disinfects spaces to kill viruses, bacteria, and germ particles."

To learn more about custom packages available, please visit (www.rightangleconsults.com).







