Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Asi Wind







Asi Wind is a highly acclaimed magician known for his innovative and captivating performances in the world of magic. He has performed all over the world and is currently sharing his talent on the off-broadway stage in "Asi Wind's Inner Circle" which is produced by David Blaine and is currently scheduled to until January 2024 at the time of this episode drop (it's already been extended at least 4 times - we lost count!).

A globally-renowned magician and performer, Asi Wind shares his journey in the world of magic and the art of performance, including his childhood encounter with a magician that shaped the rest of his life. He shares insights into his creative process, discussing how he designs and refines his tricks, always striving to balance perfection and enjoyment. Asi reflects on his views on failure, emphasizing the importance of learning from mistakes and finding beauty in imperfections. He speaks about the unique connection between a performer and their audience, highlighting the role of empathy and sensitivity in delivering a memorable experience. He also touches on various topics, including the significance of perspective, the inspiration drawn from everyday acts performed with care and attention to detail, and the idea of continuous improvement-providing a fascinating glimpse into the mind and philosophy of a dedicated magician and artist.

