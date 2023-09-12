Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Asi Wind

Listen to the full episode here!

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23
Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Photo 3 Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
1/52 Project, Founded By Beowulf Boritt, Reveals This Year's Recipients Photo 4 1/52 Project, Founded By Beowulf Boritt, Reveals This Year's Recipients

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Asi Wind


Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Asi Wind

Asi Wind is a highly acclaimed magician known for his innovative and captivating performances in the world of magic. He has performed all over the world and is currently sharing his talent on the off-broadway stage in "Asi Wind's Inner Circle" which is produced by David Blaine and is currently scheduled to until January 2024 at the time of this episode drop (it's already been extended at least 4 times - we lost count!).

A globally-renowned magician and performer, Asi Wind shares his journey in the world of magic and the art of performance, including his childhood encounter with a magician that shaped the rest of his life. He shares insights into his creative process, discussing how he designs and refines his tricks, always striving to balance perfection and enjoyment. Asi reflects on his views on failure, emphasizing the importance of learning from mistakes and finding beauty in imperfections. He speaks about the unique connection between a performer and their audience, highlighting the role of empathy and sensitivity in delivering a memorable experience. He also touches on various topics, including the significance of perspective, the inspiration drawn from everyday acts performed with care and attention to detail, and the idea of continuous improvement-providing a fascinating glimpse into the mind and philosophy of a dedicated magician and artist.

Listen to the full episode below!

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:

The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Industry Pro Newsletter: Bay Area Children’s Theatre Bankruptcy, Santa Cruz Shakespe Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Bay Area Children’s Theatre Bankruptcy, Santa Cruz Shakespeare Thrives

This week, we invite you to nominate your favorite shows for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards—as nominations open today and voting will begin later this fall. Cara Joy David takes us into the bankruptcy proceedings at Bay Area Children’s Theatre, and we look at what the secret sauce might be that is helping Santa Cruz Shakespeare thrive.

2
1/52 Project, Founded By Beowulf Boritt, Reveals This Years Recipients Photo
1/52 Project, Founded By Beowulf Boritt, Reveals This Year's Recipients

The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program founded by Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt, has selected the second round of seven early-career designer recipients to benefit from $88,000 in grants. Learn more about this year's recipients here!

3
Darrell Hammond Will Portray Sen. Everett Dirksen in Industry Workshop of New Play Photo
Darrell Hammond Will Portray Sen. Everett Dirksen in Industry Workshop of New Play

Actor Darrell Hammond of Saturday Night Live fame will portray Sen. Everett Dirksen in an industry workshop of a new play about the life of the Illinois senator, one of the most consequential political leaders of the 1960s. Learn more about the new workshop here!

4
Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge Returns for 2023 Photo
Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge Returns for 2023

The Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge is now accepting submissions for the 2023-24 program! Learn more about how to apply for the program here!

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You