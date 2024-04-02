Playthings Theatre of New York to Present DORIAN'S WILD(E) AFFAIR Readings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Playthings Theatre of New York and executive producer Preston Ridge will present private industry readings (by invitation only) of Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair, a new musical inspired by Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, with book by Charles Abbott, music by Andrew Morrissey, and lyrics by Mark William, on Monday, April 8th and Tuesday, April 9th.

A wealthy young man from the coast In Wilde’s wicked book was engrossed. Corruption ensued, Most everyone screwed,

But who loved our Dorian most?

Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair is a sexual fantasy set in the NYC of the late 70’s, with an entirely new score that reflects the beat and desires of those promiscuous times.

Directed by Charles Abbott, the cast features Mark William (Come Croon With Me) as Dorian, John-Charles Kelly (The Light in the Piazza Nat’l Tour), Stuart Marland (Newsies), Jody Reynard (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Elle Rigg (Law & Order), and Darius Rose (aka Jackie Cox of RuPaul’s Drag Race). The music director is Matthew Lowy, with percussionist Jonathan Ward. The stage manager is Jason Brubaker.

Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair is based on an idea by Preston Ridge and has been in development since 2020. The project has had two private friends-and-family readings, but this will be its first presentation for industry professionals.

Creative Team Bios:

Charles Abbott

(Director/Book) As director, he has staged multiple productions at Houston’s Alley; Atlanta’s Alliance (3 years, Associate Artistic Director); Seattle’s Fifth Avenue; Maine State Music Theatre (20 years, Artistic Director); Portland Stage; TUTS (world premiere of Yeston/ Kopit’s Phantom! and a Follies that opened Wortham Theatre Center); Walnut Street (4 world premieres including Neil Simon’s Hotel Suite, 2 Barrymores, and the Edwin Forrest Lifetime Achievement). First-ever Drama-Logue for LA Opera’s Oklahoma! starring Jean Stapleton. As writer, he co-authored book and lyrics for Games, produced by Marlene Smith in Toronto; wrote book and lyrics for Not Just Kidstuff, adapted from children’s writings during Atlanta child murders; and co-authored a new book for Cole Porter’s Panama Hattie starring Ann Miller.

He’s working on a mystery play, Candlewax, and a novel, Musical! – 1968. As a Broadway and regional theater actor, he performed over 1,000 performances as the Emcee in Cabaret since the 1st national tour, under Harold Prince’s direction. He is proud to have an SDCF Fellowship in his name now in its 12th year.

Mark William

(Lyrics/Dorian) made his Broadway debut last year in Broadway Backwards with Lea Salonga. He recently returned from a holiday engagement singing with Disney’s legendary Voices of Liberty. Mark is a 2-time BroadwayWorld Award winner for Debut Act and Independent Album for Come Croon With Me. Theatre credits include: U.S. premiere of Mel Brooks’ revised Young Frankenstein, Off-Broadway’s A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and Over Here!, Mame with Leslie Uggams, and Jerry’s Girls with Susan

Anton. Mark’s shows have thrilled audiences around the world, most recently the critically- acclaimed Technicolor Dreams. As a vocalist, Mark has shared the stage with such luminaries as Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman, and Audra McDonald. As a songwriter, Mark’s work has been performed in NYC at The Green Room 42 and Chelsea Table & Stage, as well as at Interlakes Theatre, NH. markwilliamnyc.com

Andrew Morrissey

(Music) is a NYC-based pianist, music director, and composer. He is currently the resident music director for Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH. Recent credits include music director for the reading of Gallery, a musical written by Edward Kleban and directed by Richard Maltby Jr.; music director for reading of Baggage at the Door, conceived and performed by Dana Aber; and music director and pianist for the launch party cabaret for the Off-Broadway revival cast recording of Baby. His musical, Lost In Wonderland, written with a book by Ingrid DeSanctis, was produced by the Pallas Theatre Collective in DC in 2016. M.M. in Stage Music Composition from Catholic University of America. IG: Andrewmorrisseymusic

Matthew Lowy

(Music Director) is an NYC-based composer and music director. Selected theater: Fiddler on the Roof (Paper Mill Playhouse, assoc. MD), The Music Man (Broadway, piano/keyboard sub.), Beetlejuice (Broadway, keyboard 2 sub.), City Center rehearsal pianist (A Chorus Line, Dear World, Oliver!), New Voices at Paper Mill Playhouse (MD, arranger, pianist - variously since 2010). Nat’l Tours: An American in Paris (music supervisor, orchestrations), A Chorus Line (U.S., Japan, Shanghai; MD/orchestrations), 42nd Street (MD). Matt is a composer in the Advanced BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop (2019 First Year Jerry Harrigan Musical Theatre Award). Original musicals: These Walls (Soundbites, Winterfest; winner, Best Short), Fallen Skies (2016 New York International Fringe Festival, Overall Excellence Award in Music Composition). B.M. in Music Composition from The Boston Conservatory. matthewlowy.com

Playthings Theatre of New York is a family of storytellers offering a voice to the LGBTQ+ community by providing a safe space for classic and contemporary plays and musicals to be spotlighted. Playthings proudly continues the discussion of diversity, inclusion, equity, and love.





