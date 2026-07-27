Oskar Eustis to Step Down as Public Theater Artistic Director After 23 Years
Plus leadership changes at New Village Arts, Pacific Conservatory Theatre, and the Dallas Arts District.
Industry News - July 27, 2026
Leadership transitions dominate this week's news, with Oskar Eustis announcing he will step down as The Public Theater's Artistic Director in 2028 after 23 years, while similar changes unfold at New Village Arts, New Hazlett Theater, Pacific Conservatory Theatre, and the Dallas Arts District. Labor developments also made headlines, as the Associate Musicians of the Met Opera reached a tentative one-year contract and AGMA secured a new three-year agreement with American Ballet Theatre. Elsewhere, UK theatres prepare for major honors and new musical development opportunities, while BroadwayWorld expands its Stage Mag technology through a new partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.
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Industry Trends
Theatrical Rights Worldwide Titles Now Available on BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag With New Partnership
BroadwayWorld announced a new partnership extending BroadwayWorld’s Stage Mag online show program technology to Theatrical Rights Worldwide titles. Via this new partnership, with one click customers licensing shows from Theatrical Rights Worldwide’s industry-leading lineup of titles will have instant access to pre-filled data to create Stage Mags, allowing program builders to save many hours per production: Just import the show from our catalog, share the cast submission links with your company, and sit back as your Stage Mag comes together seamlessly. (Read more)
In This Economy? How Inflation Impacts Broadway
Inflation is rising and hitting New York City especially hard. In May 2026, inflation reached 4.2%, its highest level in over three years. While national inflation cooled slightly in June, NYC-area consumer prices stayed high, with local prices up 4.1% compared to the year before. So, if your pocketbook is feeling squeezed this summer, the numbers back up your economic instinct. But how does inflation affect Broadway? Across the board, everyone is grappling with the economic impacts, from artists and fans to the Broadway productions themselves. (Read more)
Broadway/New York
The Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis to Step Down
After 23 years as Artistic Director of The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis will step down when his current contract concludes in 2028, at the end of The Public Theater's 60th anniversary season. (Read more)
Flushing Town Hall Receives $525,000 Grant to Expand GO Queens Regranting Program
Flushing Town Hall announced a $525,000 two-year grant to expand its GO Queens Grant program, growing the number of funded Queens-based performing arts nonprofits from 25 to 46 with two-year award cycles. (Read more)
Associate Musicians Reach Tentative Agreement With Met Opera
The Associate Musicians of the Metropolitan Opera have reached a tentative agreement with the company on a one-year contract, the Associated Musicians of Greater New York, Local 802 AFM announced. The deal was struck on Tuesday, July 13, following the final negotiating session between the union and Met management. (Read more)
AGMA and American Ballet Theatre Reach New Three-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement
The American Guild of Musical Artists and American Ballet Theatre announced a new three-year collective bargaining agreement covering dancers and stage managers, delivering gains in wages, work rules, and restored retirement benefits. (Read more)
Regional
New Hazlett Theater Names Melissa Cardello-Linton as First Artistic Director
The Pittsburgh venue named its first Artistic Director while launching ForgeWorks, a new program for developing works with producers and cultural institutions, alongside a rebrand. (Read more)
Valerie Rachelle Named Artistic Director and Dean of PCPA
Valerie Rachelle has been named Artistic Director and Dean of Pacific Conservatory Theatre, returning to the institution where she previously worked as an actor, casting director, and choreographer. (Read more)
New Village Arts Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner to Step Down After 25 Years
Kristianne Kurner announced she will leave New Village Arts at the end of the 2026–2027 season after 25 years leading the Carlsbad theater company. (Read more)
Dallas Arts District Names Ahava Silkey-Jones as New Executive Director
The Dallas Arts District announced Ahava Silkey-Jones as its new Executive Director, marking a leadership transition for one of the largest urban arts districts in the country. (Read more)
Children's Theatre Company to Launch 2026-2027 Education and Engagement Programs
Children's Theatre Company announced Theatre Arts Training classes for the upcoming season, open to students ages 2 and up through grade 12, with new offerings including Musical Theatre Academy and Discovery Theatre now enrolling. (Read more)
Act II Playhouse to Launch New Award and Free Professional Development for Theatre Artists
Act II Playhouse is launching the Charlie Antalosky Award, honoring outstanding performers and designers annually, alongside free professional development sessions for local theatre makers led by a Broadway veteran. (Read more)
International
Finalists Revealed for Most Welcoming Theatre Award at UK Theatre Awards 2026
Nottingham Playhouse, Theatr Clwyd, and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds have been named finalists for the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award, with the winner to be announced at the UK Theatre Awards ceremony in London. (Read more)
THE LION KING Relaxed Performance to Host 2,000 Kids
Go Live Theatre and John Lyon's Charity partnered to host a sold-out relaxed performance of THE LION KING at the Lyceum Theatre for over 2,000 children from nine North and West London boroughs. (Read more)
BEAM2027 to Host Nationwide Pitching Days Across 14 UK Cities for New Musicals
Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network announced 22 pitching days across 14 UK cities to find musicals for BEAM2027, held at Royal & Derngate, Northampton. Over 300 new works are expected to be pitched. (Read more)