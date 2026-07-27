Oskar Eustis to Step Down as Public Theater Artistic Director After 23 Years

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Industry News - July 27, 2026

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Industry Trends

Theatrical Rights Worldwide Titles Now Available on BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag With New Partnership

BroadwayWorld announced a new partnership extending BroadwayWorld’s Stage Mag online show program technology to Theatrical Rights Worldwide titles. Via this new partnership, with one click customers licensing shows from Theatrical Rights Worldwide’s industry-leading lineup of titles will have instant access to pre-filled data to create Stage Mags, allowing program builders to save many hours per production: Just import the show from our catalog, share the cast submission links with your company, and sit back as your Stage Mag comes together seamlessly. (Read more)

Inflation is rising and hitting New York City especially hard. In May 2026, inflation reached 4.2%, its highest level in over three years. While national inflation cooled slightly in June, NYC-area consumer prices stayed high, with local prices up 4.1% compared to the year before. So, if your pocketbook is feeling squeezed this summer, the numbers back up your economic instinct. But how does inflation affect Broadway? Across the board, everyone is grappling with the economic impacts, from artists and fans to the Broadway productions themselves. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

After 23 years as Artistic Director of The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis will step down when his current contract concludes in 2028, at the end of The Public Theater's 60th anniversary season. (Read more)

Flushing Town Hall announced a $525,000 two-year grant to expand its GO Queens Grant program, growing the number of funded Queens-based performing arts nonprofits from 25 to 46 with two-year award cycles. (Read more)

The Associate Musicians of the Metropolitan Opera have reached a tentative agreement with the company on a one-year contract, the Associated Musicians of Greater New York, Local 802 AFM announced. The deal was struck on Tuesday, July 13, following the final negotiating session between the union and Met management. (Read more)

The American Guild of Musical Artists and American Ballet Theatre announced a new three-year collective bargaining agreement covering dancers and stage managers, delivering gains in wages, work rules, and restored retirement benefits. (Read more)

Regional

The Pittsburgh venue named its first Artistic Director while launching ForgeWorks, a new program for developing works with producers and cultural institutions, alongside a rebrand. (Read more)

Valerie Rachelle Named Artistic Director and Dean of PCPA

Valerie Rachelle has been named Artistic Director and Dean of Pacific Conservatory Theatre, returning to the institution where she previously worked as an actor, casting director, and choreographer. (Read more)

Kristianne Kurner announced she will leave New Village Arts at the end of the 2026–2027 season after 25 years leading the Carlsbad theater company. (Read more)

The Dallas Arts District announced Ahava Silkey-Jones as its new Executive Director, marking a leadership transition for one of the largest urban arts districts in the country. (Read more)

Children's Theatre Company announced Theatre Arts Training classes for the upcoming season, open to students ages 2 and up through grade 12, with new offerings including Musical Theatre Academy and Discovery Theatre now enrolling. (Read more)

Act II Playhouse is launching the Charlie Antalosky Award, honoring outstanding performers and designers annually, alongside free professional development sessions for local theatre makers led by a Broadway veteran. (Read more)

International

Nottingham Playhouse, Theatr Clwyd, and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds have been named finalists for the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award, with the winner to be announced at the UK Theatre Awards ceremony in London. (Read more)

Go Live Theatre and John Lyon's Charity partnered to host a sold-out relaxed performance of THE LION KING at the Lyceum Theatre for over 2,000 children from nine North and West London boroughs. (Read more)

Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network announced 22 pitching days across 14 UK cities to find musicals for BEAM2027, held at Royal & Derngate, Northampton. Over 300 new works are expected to be pitched. (Read more)

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