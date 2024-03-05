New 42 Promotes Leroy Li to Vice President, Real Estate & Facilities

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New 42 has promoted executive team member Leroy Li to the position of Vice President, Real Estate & Facilities. This promotion, which took effect on March 1, is in recognition of Mr. Li’s substantial contribution to New 42’s mission of making extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward.



“Leroy’s management of New 42’s real estate portfolio has been exemplary and we are happy to recognize his dedication with this promotion.” said Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42.



Leroy Li joined New 42 in June 2022, bringing with him over 15 years of experience in project management and real estate, with nearly half of this time spent working with nonprofit organizations. He has served as Director of Project Management at Think! Architecture & Design in Brooklyn; Design Project Engineer at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Vice President at Denham Wolf Real Estate Services, Inc. where he led projects for the Atlantic Theater Company, Baryshnikov Arts Center; Opera America and HERE Arts Center.



Mr. Li is a graduate of the Cooper Union with a B.S. in mechanical engineering and holds a M.S. in real estate development from New York University. He is an active member of the Leadership Council of the Chinese American Planning Council and serves on his local community board.



In addition to Mr. Li, the New 42 executive team includes Russell Granet as President & CEO of New 42; Mary Rose Lloyd as Artistic Director; Courtney J. Boddie as Vice President, Education & School Engagement; Elizabeth Cashour as Vice President, Development; Lauren Fitzgerald as Vice President, Marketing & Communications. Wendy Hutton as Vice President, Administration; Lindsey Buller Maliekel as Vice President, Education & Public Engagement; and Michele Pagnotta as Vice President, Finance.



Photo credit: Alexis Buatti Ramos





