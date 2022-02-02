NYC Musicians' Union Local 802 Endorses Senator Chuck Schumer







The NYC Musicians' Union Local 802 has announced its endorsement of Senator Chuck Schumer in his bid for re-election.



Local 802 President Tino Gagliardi said, "Senator Schumer fights for the rights of musicians and all working people -- and he delivers on his promises. His track record speaks for itself. He delivered the American Rescue Plan, which saved our pension. He delivered health care in the form of a 100% COBRA subsidy. He delivered Pandemic Unemployment Insurance, which saved our musicians' livelihoods during the worst of the pandemic. He delivered stimulus checks to keep our households running. He delivered vaccine availability, which is the key to bringing our audiences back. I can't think of a better friend to our union. We are honored to endorse Senator Schumer and look forward to getting out members out to the polls to vote."

