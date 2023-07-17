Melissa Center's MARRYING JAKE GYLLENHAAL Set for Industry Presentations







Jenn Wineman will direct the reading of Center's whirlwind journey, whose Mom was convinced she should marry the A-list star.

Melissa Center's solo show Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal will receive two industry-only presentations on July 27th at Open Jar Studios, at 10 a.m. and 7pm ET.

When Mel, late 30's, single, broke and desperate, buys into her Jewish mother's fantasy that she and Jake Gyllenhaal are bashert, she embarks on a hilarious and heartbreaking reckoning with the bullshit fairy-tales women and girls are expected to believe.

Examining a post-metoo world, toxic pressure on women, and parasocial relationships - Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal is a profound and funny dark musical comedy that liberates us from the prisons of societal expectation - and burns the f*@king patriarchy to the ground.

Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal was originally hatched at the Seed&Spark Creative Sustainability Summit in partnership with Mark Duplass. It later debuted at Edinburgh Fringe (Digital) to rave coverage: "In Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal, we witness Center's work standing on the shoulders of feminist giants." - Ms. Magazine

Jenn Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical) will direct the workshop, which features original music by Jamie Buxton (For Me & My Gal directed by Victoria Clark) and lyrics by Center.

Industry members can RSVP here





