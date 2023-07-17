Melissa Center's MARRYING JAKE GYLLENHAAL Set for Industry Presentations

A funny dark musical comedy that liberates and challenges expectations.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/9/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/9/23
Signature Reduces Programming As Hundreds of Non-Profit Theaters Scale Back or Worse Photo 3 Signature Reduces Programming As Hundreds of Non-Profit Theaters Scale Back or Worse
Actors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo 4 Actors' Equity Implores Members to Avoid Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike

Melissa Center's MARRYING JAKE GYLLENHAAL Set for Industry Presentations


Jenn Wineman will direct the reading of Center's whirlwind journey, whose Mom was convinced she should marry the A-list star.

Melissa Center's solo show Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal will receive two industry-only presentations on July 27th at Open Jar Studios, at 10 a.m. and 7pm ET.

When Mel, late 30's, single, broke and desperate, buys into her Jewish mother's fantasy that she and Jake Gyllenhaal are bashert, she embarks on a hilarious and heartbreaking reckoning with the bullshit fairy-tales women and girls are expected to believe.

Examining a post-metoo world, toxic pressure on women, and parasocial relationships - Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal is a profound and funny dark musical comedy that liberates us from the prisons of societal expectation - and burns the f*@king patriarchy to the ground.

Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal was originally hatched at the Seed&Spark Creative Sustainability Summit in partnership with Mark Duplass. It later debuted at Edinburgh Fringe (Digital) to rave coverage: "In Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal, we witness Center's work standing on the shoulders of feminist giants." - Ms. Magazine

Jenn Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical) will direct the workshop, which features original music by Jamie Buxton (For Me & My Gal directed by Victoria Clark) and lyrics by Center.

Industry members can RSVP here





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism is Open For Applications Through Photo
Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism is Open For Applications Through August 11

The American Theatre Critics Association has announced that entries are open for the second annual Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism. The application deadline is Friday, August 11, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

2
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s COVID Guidelines Evolve, Lookingglass and Signat Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s COVID Guidelines Evolve, Lookingglass and Signature Limit New Pr

IATSE was able to notch a win for their members this week as a new touring contract was ratified. However, the news wasn’t all bright in the theatre world as the Public Theater became the latest major institution to announce layoffs of their staff - laying off 19%, and announcing a deeper restriction on programming for next season.

3
The Confined Arts partners with Another Choice Youth and Family Outreach for Strategic Art Photo
The Confined Arts partners with Another Choice Youth and Family Outreach for Strategic Arts & Education Initiative

The Ford Foundation has awarded The Confined Arts in partnership with Another Choice Youth and Family Outreach Inc with a grant to launch the Strategic Arts & Education (SAE) initiative to provide free artistic literacy, professional development, and capacity-building to new/existing community-based artists, students, and advocates including justice-impacted people. 

4
Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Featuring Sophia Anne Caruso Photo
Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Featuring Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia is a talented and multifaceted actress currently creeping up the stage as Marlow in the hit Broadway show, 'Grey House'. Listen to the full episode here!

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You