Matthew Modine Receives 2026 Garden of Dreams Hero Award

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The Garden of Dreams Foundation has named Garden of Dreams Board Member Matthew Modine as the 2026 recipient of the Garden of Dreams Hero Award.

Established in 2009, the annual Hero Award honors organizations or individuals that embody the spirit of the Garden of Dreams Foundation through an ongoing dedication to positively impacting the lives of children facing challenges. Knicks legends Patrick Ewing and John Starks presented Modine with the award on the court during Thursday night’s Knicks game.

Matthew has been a dedicated ambassador for the foundation over the course of two decades. He personally has met with young people in need, distributed brand new school supplies to undeserved students, supported the foundation’s community grants initiatives and championed the annual college scholarship program.





