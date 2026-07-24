MARLISE! Cast to Include Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Teresa Attridge and More

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Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Teresa Attridge (BALLS: The Monster-Catchin' Musical Comedy), Lilly Tobin (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), and Zach Faust have joined the cast of a developmental production of the new musical comedy Marlise! They join the already announced Harrison Bryan (Marcel on the Train) and Katie Emerson (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!) in the title role. Performances begin August 13, 2026 at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village.

Set against the glamorous backdrop of Golden Age Hollywood, Marlise! follows fading silver screen icon Marlise Mattox, who is framed for murder and forced to team up with her most devoted fan to clear her name. Blending screwball comedy, original music, and theatrical spectacle, the musical is a loving send-up of classic Hollywood and movie musicals.

The new musical has book and lyrics by Jesse Ayala and music and lyrics by Justino Tesoro, and is executive produced by Sharon Fallon Productions. The creative team includes director and choreographer Joe Barros, music director Dan Gibson, scenic designer Jack Golden, Costume Designer Alexis Yulo Hoffman, lighting designer Zach Pizza, sound designer Josh Liebert, production stage manager Molly Conklin, associate director/choreographer Janina Rosa, and music assistant Zach Sloan.

Marlise! plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, September 6, 2026:

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $51–$95 and are now available online at MARLISEMUSICAL.COM.

More on The Players Theatre Recent Articles Harrison Bryan and Katie Emerson to Star in MARLISE! Developmental Run







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