Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Appoints Krissy Sudano as Chief Development Officer







Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts today announced the appointment of Krissy Sudano as Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer. Krissy will lead all fundraising, deepening and expanding contributed support for the organization. She joins from The Robin Hood Foundation, where she served for more than 15 years and as Chief Development Officer since 2015.

"We are proud to welcome Krissy Sudano to Lincoln Center. She brings to us very impressive experience galvanizing support for nonprofit organizations," said Katherine Farley, Chair of the Board of Directors of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "We extend a warm welcome on behalf of everyone at Lincoln Center and are so pleased the next chapter in her career will be on behalf of our artists and audiences."

"As a proud New York institution, we are working to do everything in our power to serve the city at this time. It is of the utmost importance that we have a top-notch, creative, and passionate leader of our fundraising efforts-without which, none of what we do would be possible," said Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center. "Krissy is this leader and more. Her experience growing and executing new ideas and leading teams to achieve their fullest potential will add enormously to our organization."

As Chief Development Officer, Krissy will direct and oversee all fundraising efforts for Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. She will work closely across the organization to expand its base of support, and act as a key partner to campus resident organizations.

"We have both a tremendous opportunity and duty to lift spirits, create community, and help New York come back at this moment better and stronger," said Krissy Sudano. "The arts are at the core of what makes our city so special. I'm thrilled to be joining Lincoln Center, particularly at such an important moment, and am ready to roll up my sleeves."

Lincoln Center recently announced Restart Stages, creating an outdoor performing arts center to help kickstart the arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City. It will launch April 7, World Health Day, with a performance for healthcare workers. More info here and at RestartStages.org.

Since the pandemic began, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has driven efforts to bring the power of the arts to New Yorkers outdoors and digitally-from Love From Lincoln Center concerts for individual essential workers to works of art that elevate the voices and lived experiences of people of color in America, such as Carrie Mae Weems' installation Resist COVID/Take 6!, Davóne Tines' Vigil, and digital commissions like The Baptism by Carl Hancock Rux. Future international collaborations with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens (SNFCC) will bring new approaches to cultural engagement in both cities. These are just the beginning of a reorientation towards prioritizing openness, access, and inclusive excellence - elevating talent from every corner of the globe and fostering a sense of radical welcome on the campus.

About Krissy Sudano

Krissy Sudano served as Chief Development Officer at The Robin Hood Foundation from 2015 until joining Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in March 2021. Spanning 15 years with the Foundation, she was part of the leadership team which raised over $2.5 billion in the fight against poverty. Prior to The Robin Hood Foundation, Krissy held leadership roles in development at the California Institute of Technology and Columbia University School of Law. Early in her career, she served as Protocol Officer for the United States Mission to the United Nations under Ambassadors Madeleine Albright and Bill Richardson.