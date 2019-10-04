Kate Shindle & Heidi Blickenstaff Lead Lab of New Musical MEDUSA

Casting has just been announced for the Equity Lab of the new musical, MEDUSA, led by Kate Shindle (Into the Woods, Fun Home, Legally Blonde), Heidi Blickenstaff (Something Rotten!, The Addams Family), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), & Theo Stockman (Hair, American Idiot); joined by Ally Bonino (The Suffragists), Mykal Kilgore (Songs For a New World, Motown The Musical), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, The Big Sick), Vivienne Cleary, Nicholas Belton (Carousel, Natasha Pierre...), Justin Gregory Lopez (Jesus Christ Superstar Live); and introducing Alexia Sielo as Medusa. Directed and Choreographed by Chloe Treat (Natasha Pierre...), with book, music, and lyrics by Wes Braver and Rachel Dean.

Based on the original Greek myth, MEDUSA is the story of a woman who tries to make her own fate in a patriarchal world. When the god Poseidon assaults her by the waves one night, she learns just how little power she holds in this supposedly free and enlightened city. As Medusa fights back against both gods and mortals, rumors fly about this angry woman with "snakes in her hair." The legend is born. Told with modern language and a darkly energetic score, MEDUSA is an ancient tragedy that is as timely and necessary now as ever.

The team is rounded out with Music Direction by Matt Castle (Scotland, PA), Sound Design by Kai Harada (Head Over Heels, The Band's Visit), Casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA, and creative consultation by Frank Galgano. General Management is provided by Evan Bernardin Productions, with Gwynne Richmond & Evan Bernardin. This lab is produced by Sylvie Scowcroft.

Following development at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival and New York University's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, the workshop will provide a first-look for industry guests in October 2019. For inquiries, please contact info@evanbernardinproductions.com.

