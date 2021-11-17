Jordan Paul Clarke is Announced as the Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer on Placement at BYMT







Musical Theatre Network (MTN), Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) & British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) have announced that Jordan Paul Clarke will be the Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer on placement at BYMT commencing in January 2022.

Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network run The Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer scheme, which is made possible by funding from the Cameron Mackintosh Foundation. Through this, musical theatre composers are paired with a producing organisation, and given the opportunity to be involved in a range of projects including developing their own new work, shadowing other composers, musical direction and composing songs, sound & music for new productions. Recent placements have included the Royal Shakespeare Company, Dundee Rep, Lyric Hammersmith, Leeds Playhouse, Curve, and New Wolsey Theatre.

After being impressed by the talent of the writers shortlisted, BYMThave offered work or development opportunities to all five of the other finalist composers for the placement. Adam Howell, Matt Regan, Joanna Taylor, Michael Betteridge and Nimrita Kaur will work for the musical theatre charity across various projects in 2022, with further details on each opportunity to be announced.

Jordan Paul Clarke, composer, said: "I am beyond grateful to have been chosen as the Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer, with British Youth Music Theatre this year. Opportunities like these - which allow artists to freely focus on creating new musical theatre with resources and financial support - are rare blessings. It fills me with immeasurable joy to know I'm able to spend the next six months supported by such a nurturing organisation. This is a scheme which puts artists' ideas first, and provides the creative and financial support needed to ensure those ideas can be brought to fruition. I'm incredibly grateful to be welcomed into the wonderful team at BYMT, and to Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network for providing this brilliant opportunity, along with their steadfast advocacy and support."

Jon Bromwich, Executive Producer, BYMT, said: "We are delighted with this appointment and very grateful to Cameron Mackintosh and his Foundation for making it possible. Jordan will take part in every aspect of the organisation's work over the course of the residency, from outreach work in schools to creating a new production of his own choosing and making. The residency is in perfect harmony with our goals of supporting the next generation of creative artists and giving them the opportunity to work with talented young people. We are looking forward to it!"

Emily Gray, Executive Director, MMD, said: "To make the most of an opportunity such as this residency, a composer needs to be at a particular stage of their development, when they are ready to connect with an organisation creatively and to bring their experience to the role as well as a readiness to explore and learn. Jordan is absolutely at the moment in his career to focus on his voice as a composer and develop his knowledge of working within the vibrant and creatively brilliant BYMT. At MMD we are delighted to be partnering with an organisation focussed on making work with young people and excited to see how this relationship evolves and what new musical theatre emerges".

James Hadley, Executive Director, MTN, said: "Under Jon Bromwich's leadership, BYMT encourages writers to develop music theatre which pushes artform boundaries and gives young people performance opportunities in keeping with the complexity and sophistication of their lived experiences. Jordan stood out, among a typically strong shortlist of applicants, for the synergy of his creative ideas and experience with BYMT's ambitious, UK-wide activities."