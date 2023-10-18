ICON: AN EVENING WITH ANDRE LEON TALLEY Will Receive New York City Workshop This Month

Performances will take place October 23-28.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Bryan-Keyth Wilson's highly anticipated new one-man play, "ICON: An Evening with André Leon Talley," prepares for its New York City workshop directed by Helen Hayes Award Nominated director DeMone Seraphin and starring Kenzi James in the title role. This theatrical experience is poised to be an unmissable event of the New Year.

In this play, audiences will be transported into the world of fashion icon André Leon Talley, known for his larger-than-life presence in the fashion industry. "ICON" delves into the life, inspirations, and journey of the legendary former Editor-at-Large of Vogue magazine. From his early days in Durham, North Carolina, to his meteoric rise in the fashion world and his impactful contributions to the industry, this production is an exploration of a true fashion luminary. "In the world of this play, my darlings, we transcend the confines of the typical theatrical experience," declares Bryan-Keyth Wilson. "We eschew the traditional stage and audience dynamic in favor of an intimate gathering within the luxurious embrace of a New York Penthouse."

Award-winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson known for his ground-breaking choreopoem FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom aint enuff penned the script, bringing his unique storytelling prowess to the forefront again. Known for his ability to capture the essence of his subjects, Wilson's "ICON'' is expected to shed light on André Leon Talley's profound influence on fashion, culture, and the intersection of art and identity. The script workshop of "ICON: an evening with André Leon Talley'' is scheduled for this fall in New York City, Oct. 23-28, 2023. 

If you're intrigued by the world of style and culture, you are encouraged to mark your calendars for January 22nd.




