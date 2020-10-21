Fosters Theatrical Artist Residency Announces CULTIVATING CURIOSITY THROUGH COVID

Accepting applications through Nov. 7th, 2020.







Fosters Theatrical Artist Residency is launching the first free virtual retreat for actors and playwrights from January 3rd -January 9th 2021.

Whether you have put pen to paper for the first time, or you have been slinging Shakespeare for years, Fosters recognizes the effects the Covid-19 Pandemic has had on the creativity of theatrical artists. Fosters created a??Cultivating Curiosity Through Covida?? to address the needs of this broad group of artists. During this immersive week of discovery, participants will be given multiple tools to connect with their artistic voice from home. Fosters will provide each participant with a "Box of Curiosities" filled with daily surprise activities. Fosters President and Executive Director Jason A. Sparks will guide playwrights and actors through each activity designed to stimulate the creative mind, while Fosters Board Member and Tony Nominee Karine Plantadit will guide all participants through daily meditation. By building community through a collective experience and using inspiration from these daily activities, the week will culminate with every artist participating in the creation of a short virtual play. This week will leave artists with a stronger connection to their own artistic voice and give them the tools to continually investigate the ways to be creatively curious at home! Accepting applications through Nov. 7th, 2020.

Fosters Theatrical Artist Residency is a non-profit corporation formed in August of 2020 to change how theatre is made. Fosters provides time, space, and resources in a supportive, equitable community to assist playwrights and actors in the creation of new theatrical work. Fosters strives to not only support the artists' work, but the artists themselves.

More information and applications for Cultivating Curiosity Through Covid can be found at a??www.fostersresidency.org







