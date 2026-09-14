Cynthia J. Tong Joins No Guarantees Productions As Vice President, Artistic

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No Guarantees Productions has announced that Cynthia J. Tong has joined the company as Vice President, Artistic. As No Guarantees continues to expand its artistic team, Tong will help lead the development and production of its growing slate of theatrical projects, working closely with artists and creative teams to identify, develop, and bring new work to the stage.

“I'm so happy to have someone of Cynthia's caliber and talents to complement our growing team of theatre professionals,” said Christine Schwarzman, founder and CEO of No Guarantees Productions.

Tong, a three-time Tony–nominated producer, joins No Guarantees after more than seven years at Tom Kirdahy Productions, where she began as an assistant and rose to Producer. During her tenure, she helped develop and produce a wide-ranging slate of plays and musicals, most recently working on the Broadway musical Just in Time and Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Ragtime. Her broader producing experience spans over 25 projects across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre, with credits including Gypsy, The Piano Lesson, The Inheritance, Grey House, Little Shop of Horrors, Caroline, Bhangra Nation, and The Bedwetter.

Beyond her producing work, Tong is an advocate for community building and expanding access to the business of theatre. She co-founded The Industry Standard Group, co-created the Celebrating AANHPI Theatremakers on Broadway Brunch, and serves on the Broadway League's Rising Stars Task Force. Tong also teaches at both Business of Broadway and Montclair State University. She is a recipient of the Broadway League's Gatchell-Neufeld Grant, is an alum of its Rising Stars program, was recently named one of Variety's “41 Under 40: New Leaders,” and was selected for The Shubert Organization Artistic Circle.

“We're thrilled to welcome Cynthia to No Guarantees at such an exciting moment for our company,” said Megan O'Keefe, President and Chief Operating Officer of No Guarantees Productions. “We're building No Guarantees to think expansively about what a theatre company can be, from the work we develop and produce, to the spaces where audiences experience it, to the new ideas, technologies, and models that can move our industry forward. Cynthia is exactly the kind of producer we want helping shape that future. She has exceptional creative instincts, deep relationships with artists, and the experience to turn an ambitious idea into something real. As we grow our artistic team, I'm incredibly excited to have her vision and leadership at the center of what comes next.”

“No Guarantees has built an extraordinary foundation for producing ambitious work and investing in the future of theatre, and the opportunity to contribute to what comes next is incredibly meaningful for me,” said Tong. “I've spent my career working closely with artists and developing projects from their earliest stages, and I'm looking forward to bringing those relationships, that experience, and my own artistic point of view to this role. I'm deeply grateful to Tom Kirdahy and everyone at Tom Kirdahy Productions for more than seven extraordinary years of mentorship, collaboration, and trust that shaped me as a producer. I'm proud of what we accomplished together and will carry so much of what I learned there into this next chapter.”







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