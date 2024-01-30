Concord Theatricals Acquires I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE







The exclusive worldwide English-speaking stage licensing rights to Samantha Hurley’s I’M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire have been acquired by Concord Theatricals. The play, which will be licensed and published through its Samuel French imprint, is now available for all markets in North America.

For more information, visit concordsho.ws/PerformTobeyMaguire.

“A playwright can’t ask for much more than having their play be a part of such an iconic catalog like Samuel French,” says Hurley. “It’s truly a pinch-me honor to be able to have my very first show championed by the incredible team at Concord Theatricals. I can’t wait to have this silly, kooky play reach audiences all over the world.”

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother, and ridicule by her classmates, eighth-grader Shelby Hinkley has put all of her time and energy into the only thing that matters in 2004: Spiderman. When leading a devout online fan club proves insufficient to her needs, Shelby decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows. A Y2K farce, I’M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire, written by Samantha Hurley, made its world premiere at Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre in July of 2023 in a completely sold-out run. The production was directed by Tyler Struble and led by Tessa Albertson (Paramount+’s “Younger”), Scott Thomas (HBO’s “I Know This Much is True”) and Janae Robinson (“Blue Bloods”) as “Brenda Dee Cankles.”

The complete creative team included Scenic and Costume Designer Rodrigo Hernandez Mtz., Lighting Designer Matt Lazarus, Sound Designer Nina Field, Stage Manager Kacey Bradshaw, Casting Director Joseph Hayes, Associate Producer Matt Krauss and Lead Producer Jacob Stuckelman.







