Concord Theatricals Acquires I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE

The play, which will be licensed and published through its Samuel French imprint, is now available for all markets in North America.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24
League President's Abrupt Departure Leaves Industry Talking Photo 2 League President's Abrupt Departure Leaves Industry Talking
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/14/24 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/14/24
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 4 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale

Concord Theatricals Acquires I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE


The exclusive worldwide English-speaking stage licensing rights to Samantha Hurley’s I’M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire have been acquired by Concord Theatricals. The play, which will be licensed and published through its Samuel French imprint, is now available for all markets in North America.

For more information, visit concordsho.ws/PerformTobeyMaguire.

“A playwright can’t ask for much more than having their play be a part of such an iconic catalog like Samuel French,” says Hurley. “It’s truly a pinch-me honor to be able to have my very first show championed by the incredible team at Concord Theatricals. I can’t wait to have this silly, kooky play reach audiences all over the world.” 

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother, and ridicule by her classmates, eighth-grader Shelby Hinkley has put all of her time and energy into the only thing that matters in 2004: Spiderman. When leading a devout online fan club proves insufficient to her needs, Shelby decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows. A Y2K farce, I’M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire, written by Samantha Hurley, made its world premiere at Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre in July of 2023 in a completely sold-out run. The production was directed by Tyler Struble and led by Tessa Albertson (Paramount+’s “Younger”), Scott Thomas (HBO’s “I Know This Much is True”) and Janae Robinson (“Blue Bloods”) as “Brenda Dee Cankles.”

The complete creative team included Scenic and Costume Designer Rodrigo Hernandez Mtz., Lighting Designer Matt Lazarus, Sound Designer Nina Field, Stage Manager Kacey Bradshaw, Casting Director Joseph Hayes, Associate Producer Matt Krauss and Lead Producer Jacob Stuckelman.
 





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Global Talent Agency, You Management, Will Welcome Potential Stars To The Business In 2024 Photo
Global Talent Agency, You Management, Will Welcome Potential Stars To The Business In 2024

Distinguished global talent agency, YOU Management, is set to welcome potential stars to the business in 2024. YOU Management is led by a team of retired industry professionals and creatives who bring a wealth of industry experience to the table.

2
Industry Pro Newsletter: GALA Made Whole, Tony Eligibility Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: GALA Made Whole, Tony Eligibility

This week, the NEA announced $32 million in grants to institutions across the country, and while these grants are going to be vitally important to the groups that received them, it is just a drop in the bucket to the economic impact that arts organizations have on their local communities.

3
The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Reveals 2024 Scholarship Recipients Photo
The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Reveals 2024 Scholarship Recipients

Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) and Broadway stage manager and producer Cody Renard Richard has announced the next cohort of The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program. The program is dedicated to building a bridge into the industry for emerging theatrical leaders of color working behind the scenes.

4
Tri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program Photo
Tri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program

Tri-M Foundation is accepting applications for its Performing Arts Grant Program, offering grants to arts organizations across the U.S.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Reveals 2024 Scholarship RecipientsThe Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Reveals 2024 Scholarship Recipients
Tri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant ProgramTri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program
Linedy Genao and Sasha Merci to Star in LA EGOISTA Industry PresentationLinedy Genao and Sasha Merci to Star in LA EGOISTA Industry Presentation
Broadway Licensing Global Acquires Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCE and Candrice Jones' FLEXBroadway Licensing Global Acquires Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCE and Candrice Jones' FLEX

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You