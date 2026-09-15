Camp Songcatchers Expands 46-Year Music Tradition

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More than 46 years ago, Sister Beth Dowd, OSU, began a Songcatchers tradition: a sleepaway Choir Camp where children came together through music, friendship, and community.

This summer, Songcatchers carried that tradition forward with Camp Songcatchers, an expanded overnight camp combining music and performing arts with adventure, sports, creativity, and summer fun.

Held August 2–8 at Camp Eagle Hill in Elizaville, NY, near Rhinebeck, the weeklong camp included choir, drama, dance, and instrumental music, along with swimming, boating, fishing, archery, rock climbing, gymnastics, arts and crafts, go-karts, basketball, tennis, games, and a camp Olympics.

“Choir Camp was about so much more than singing,” said Karenann Carty, Board President of Songcatchers. “It was about bringing children together, giving them a place to belong, helping them discover their talents, and creating memories. Camp Songcatchers builds on that same spirit and expands it.”

Jennifer Lanser, Executive Director of Songcatchers, added, “Our children have different interests and talents. Some find their voice through chorus, others through an instrument, drama, dance, art, sports, or simply being with friends. Camp Songcatchers brings those experiences together and gives every child a chance to shine.”

A Week of Music, Adventure and Fun

Throughout the week, campers worked with instructors in music and the performing arts while enjoying traditional camp activities and time with friends.

The week culminated in an art gallery and capstone family performance featuring chorus, instrumental music, and Songcatchers' production of Disney's The Princess and the Frog, complete with simple costumes and choreographed dances.

Funding from the New Rochelle Campership Fund, New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), and generous donors helped keep tuition affordable at $595 for the week for each camper some of whom received scholarships. Songcatchers is also grateful to the family owners of Camp Eagle Hill for their support.

Continuing Sister Beth's Vision

While the camp has a new name and expanded format, its purpose remains rooted in Sister Beth's belief that music and the arts can bring young people together and help them grow.

“Sister Beth started this tradition 46 years ago. Camp Songcatchers gives today's children the opportunity to carry it forward,” said Ariana Barrios who helped run the camp and was a camper since she was 7 years old.

Songcatchers' After School Music Program begins at the end of September, offering children ages 7–13 affordable weekly instrumental music instruction.

Community members interested in volunteering to teach music lessons, can call (914) 654-1178.

About Songcatchers

Songcatchers is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and families through music, education, cultural exploration, and community engagement. Through accessible programming and meaningful experiences, Songcatchers helps young people develop their talents, broaden their perspectives, and build the confidence and life skills needed to reach their full potential.

Songcatchers' work is made possible through the generous support of ArtsWestchester, the Westchester County Board of Legislators, and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), with support from Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, including local State Assembly representatives. These public and community arts partnerships help Songcatchers continue providing meaningful music and cultural opportunities to children, families, and young people throughout the community.







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