COVID-19 Has Shut Down The Entertainment Industry In Haiti

The COVID-19 has killed more than 194K people across the world and more than 2M people are infected with it. Unfortunately, a poor country like Haiti cannot afford to have more than 5 deaths.

According to reports from local media like Bon Déjeuner! Radio and BDR! Live, during the pandemic, the entertainment industry in Haiti remains closed due to fear and the spread of the COVID-19 across the country. From reports, movie theatres, record labels, stadiums, film studios, music Video Studios, and other entertainment places across the country remain closed until further notice.

Haiti is the poorest country in the western hemisphere. Over 6million people live below the poverty line and over 2.5 people live below the extreme poverty line. The coronavirus pandemic has led to economic downfall even in the richest of countries. Where does that leave one of the world's poorest nations?

"The COVID-19 is a global pandemic created that continues to kill people across the world, and even the entertainment industry remains closed because of it. Of course, I hope that things go away so everything can return back to normal", said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a political leader and the founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).

The first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Haiti dates back to 19 March. Since then, 21 cases of Covid-19 have been officially confirmed throughout the country.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You