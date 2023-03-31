Broadway Stage Management Symposium Reboots Free Online Sessions For Stage Managers







The Broadway Stage Management Symposium is re-booting the popular pandemic webinar series, SM Tech Fridays! In the very challenging days of the pandemic shutdown of theater, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium produced 49 free webinars for stage managers. Hundreds of stage managers connected, learning alongside each other online, growing our community and our awareness of new products, technology, and services for stage managers. The classes directly lead to the very successful online conferences and current hybrid format of the BSMS annual conference.

Starting April 21st, BSMS will host a free webinar with one of our many great partners sharing the latest and greatest innovations and products to help stage managers be more efficient and effective leaders. Each week will focus on a different program, app, service, or product designed to help stage managers practice our craft.

Stage managers and anyone interested in joining can sign up for the entire series at: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/SMTechFriReboot

The partners presenting SM Tech Fridays include BSMS premiere partner, Clear-Com discussing one of stage managers favorite topics, headsets! Others partners include:

The Empty Space sharing the latest innovations on the popular theatre management system, Virtual Callboard.

CallQ demonstrating how their virtual show calling training system works

Stage Write, the industry standard blocking & tracking app, sharing their latest development and evolution.

Showbuilder demos their innovative program to simplify our process, providing resources & innovation for everyone.

Stage Spot, shares their insights and work, supporting stage managers and their process.

Propared giving updates on their popular production planning software designed to streamline our process.

Broadway Makers Market showing off the great new stage management themed swag

Places Theatrical demonstrating their modern time saving software for theatre managers. Think Filemaker for stage managers.

Upstage, a one stop shop for every aspect of theatre making from writing the play to the final curtain.

Cue List demonstrating its innovative, paperless collaboration tool for live events and theatre.

Cue-to-Cue demonstrating their digital script app designed to make theaters around the world work smarter.

It's a very exciting line up and a great opportunity for stage managers to continue their learning even though many are back to work in person. That is why every webinar replay will be available to all who sign up. At BSMS, we've learned how we can now be in two places at the same time!

Registration is required, but all sessions are 100% free and open to all.

Register for all sessions at: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/SMTechFriReboot