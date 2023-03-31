Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Stage Management Symposium Reboots Free Online Sessions For Stage Managers

The webinars take place every Friday at 10:00am EST.

Mar. 31, 2023  


Broadway Stage Management Symposium Reboots Free Online Sessions For Stage Managers

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium is re-booting the popular pandemic webinar series, SM Tech Fridays! In the very challenging days of the pandemic shutdown of theater, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium produced 49 free webinars for stage managers. Hundreds of stage managers connected, learning alongside each other online, growing our community and our awareness of new products, technology, and services for stage managers. The classes directly lead to the very successful online conferences and current hybrid format of the BSMS annual conference.

Starting April 21st, BSMS will host a free webinar with one of our many great partners sharing the latest and greatest innovations and products to help stage managers be more efficient and effective leaders. Each week will focus on a different program, app, service, or product designed to help stage managers practice our craft.

Stage managers and anyone interested in joining can sign up for the entire series at: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/SMTechFriReboot

The partners presenting SM Tech Fridays include BSMS premiere partner, Clear-Com discussing one of stage managers favorite topics, headsets! Others partners include:

The Empty Space sharing the latest innovations on the popular theatre management system, Virtual Callboard.

CallQ demonstrating how their virtual show calling training system works

Stage Write, the industry standard blocking & tracking app, sharing their latest development and evolution.

Showbuilder demos their innovative program to simplify our process, providing resources & innovation for everyone.

Stage Spot, shares their insights and work, supporting stage managers and their process.

Propared giving updates on their popular production planning software designed to streamline our process.

Broadway Makers Market showing off the great new stage management themed swag

Places Theatrical demonstrating their modern time saving software for theatre managers. Think Filemaker for stage managers.

Upstage, a one stop shop for every aspect of theatre making from writing the play to the final curtain.

Cue List demonstrating its innovative, paperless collaboration tool for live events and theatre.

Cue-to-Cue demonstrating their digital script app designed to make theaters around the world work smarter.

It's a very exciting line up and a great opportunity for stage managers to continue their learning even though many are back to work in person. That is why every webinar replay will be available to all who sign up. At BSMS, we've learned how we can now be in two places at the same time!

Registration is required, but all sessions are 100% free and open to all.

Register for all sessions at: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/SMTechFriReboot





Executive Artistic Director Jenny Schlenzka to Depart Performance Space New York Photo
Executive Artistic Director Jenny Schlenzka to Depart Performance Space New York
Performance Space New York Executive Artistic Director Jenny Schlenzka will depart the organization in Summer 2023, after six years of groundbreaking leadership, in which she has reimagined the institution’s relationship to its artists and community—in constant collaboration with them.
2023 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC Stage Managers Revealed Photo
2023 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC Stage Managers Revealed
BSMS has announced the five stage managers receiving the 2023 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC stage managers.
Inaugural Season of Juilliards The New Series Continues This Spring Photo
Inaugural Season of Juilliard's The New Series Continues This Spring
The New Series continues this spring with two performances spotlighting composer Reena Esmail and Juilliard faculty member Amy Beth Kirsten.
Industry Pro Newsletter: Government Funding Shifts in Australia and Canada Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Government Funding Shifts in Australia and Canada
Governmental funding shifts continue around the globe as governments reveal their latest budget proposals - often with some form of a decrease of support for the creative economy as these countries wind down the support they offered at the height of the pandemic.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Executive Artistic Director Jenny Schlenzka to Depart Performance Space New YorkExecutive Artistic Director Jenny Schlenzka to Depart Performance Space New York
March 30, 2023

Performance Space New York Executive Artistic Director Jenny Schlenzka will depart the organization in Summer 2023, after six years of groundbreaking leadership, in which she has reimagined the institution’s relationship to its artists and community—in constant collaboration with them.
2023 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC Stage Managers Revealed2023 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC Stage Managers Revealed
March 29, 2023

BSMS has announced the five stage managers receiving the 2023 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC stage managers.
Inaugural Season of Juilliard's The New Series Continues This SpringInaugural Season of Juilliard's The New Series Continues This Spring
March 28, 2023

The New Series continues this spring with two performances spotlighting composer Reena Esmail and Juilliard faculty member Amy Beth Kirsten.
Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Natasha Yvette WilliamsPodcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Natasha Yvette Williams
March 27, 2023

Natasha Yvette Williams is an actress who has starred in Broadway shows, including 'The Color Purple', 'A Night with Janice Joplin', 'Waitress', 'Chicago', 'Chicken and Biscuits', and 'Porgy and Bess'. Her national credits include 'Waitress', 'Xanadu', 'The Drowsy Chaperone', and 'All Shook Up'. Listen to her full episode here!
Broadway Co-Producers Set as PRIMA FACIE Begins RehearsalsBroadway Co-Producers Set as PRIMA FACIE Begins Rehearsals
March 27, 2023

Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) started rehearsals in New York City for her Broadway debut in Prima Facie. The production's co-producers have also been announced! Learn more here!
share