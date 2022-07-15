Black Theatre Coalition & Jujamcyn Announce Theatre Operations Fellowship







Jujamcyn Theaters and Black Theatre Coalition are presenting the Theatre Operations Fellowship, a full-time, 1-year fellowship to develop a comprehensive understanding of the job of a Theatre Manager.

"Direct experience with theatrical performance is not required.

Suitable for a college graduate, graduate student or a motivated, hospitality-oriented candidate with equivalent life experience. Practical aspects of each fellowship will be tuned to match each fellow's talents, experience and interest.

Fellowships will be onsite in the executive office and will include work in the theatres on nights and weekends. Anticipated start date September 2022."

Fellows will gain skills and experience in Hospitality Management and Customer Service, Employee Management, Union/Labor Management, and Project Management.

