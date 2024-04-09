Adam Chanler-Berat And Julian Hornik Selected For Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's Triple R Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rhinebeck Writers Retreat announced that ASSISTED, by Adam Chanler-Berat and Julian Hornik, was selected for this year’s Triple R program. The writers will receive two readings and a residency of their musical in May. They will start with a table read in NYC, followed by a residency in Rhinebeck to revise the script and score, and finish with a reading in NYC for an invited industry audience on May 23. The reading will be directed by Annie Tippe (OCTET) and music directed by Simone Allen. Joey Monda is General Manager. The cast will be announced later.

Kathy Evans, Founding Executive Director of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat said, “We loved working with Adam and Julian last summer when they had their residency in Rhinebeck to write ASSISTED, and we’re thrilled to give them this opportunity to accelerate the development of this moving musical.”

Since its creation in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has supported over 200 musical theatre writers. Many musicals developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat have received world premieres including in the last two years: A.D. 16, by Bekah Brunstetter and Cinco Paul at Olney Theatre Center (MD); BHANGRA NATION, by Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott at La Jolla Playhouse (CA); NOIR by Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik at The Alley Theatre (TX); ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD, by Paulo K Tiról and Noam Shapiro at East West Players (CA); Olivier-nominated OPERATION MINCEMEAT, by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts at Fortune Theatre (West End); and THE TATTOOED LADY, by Erin Courtney and Max Vernon at Philadelphia Theatre Company (PA). In 2024, two Rhinebeck musicals are having their world premieres: MEXODUS, by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson at Baltimore Center Stage (MD) and TL; DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX, by EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn, at Diversionary Theatre (CA).

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat’s programs receive major funding from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, The Noël Coward Foundation in honor of Geoffrey Johnson, and The National Foundation for Musical Theatre. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong, Paul Feuerman and Bruce Grivetti, Molly McEneny, Liz and Bill Mills, and Steve and Paula Reynolds. www.rhinebeckwriters.org





