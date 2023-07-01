Actors' Equity Association Thanks California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon For His Service, Welcomes Robert Rivas

The national labor union representing professional actors and stage managers is "eager to embark on this new chapter" with the new Speaker Robert Rivas.

By: Jul. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/18/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/18/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/25/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/25/23
Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Photo 3 Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Lynn Nottage and John Legend Are Developing IMITATION OF LIFE Musical, Directed by Liesl T Photo 4 Lynn Nottage and John Legend Are Developing IMITATION OF LIFE Musical

Actors' Equity Association Thanks California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon For His Service, Welcomes Robert Rivas


Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued the following statement from Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. in response to the news that Assemblymember Robert Rivas will succeed Anthony Rendon as California speaker of the Assembly:

"On behalf of the thousands of California members of Actors' Equity Association, we wish to express our deepest gratitude to Speaker Anthony Rendon for his dedicated service, unwavering support, and unparalleled passion for the live arts. His steadfast commitment has significantly advanced the creative arts economy, leaving an indelible impact on our community.
 
"Speaker Rendon has long been an advocate for artists, understanding the vital role they play in enriching our society and economy. His vision and leadership have created an environment in which the arts have been able to flourish, bringing joy, thought-provoking discourse and cultural richness to communities far and wide.

"As we bid farewell to Speaker Rendon, we warmly welcome incoming Speaker Robert Rivas. We are eager to embark on this new chapter together, championing the cause of live arts and the creative economy. 
 
"We look forward to working closely with Speaker Rivas and are hopeful for the new opportunities and the growth that his tenure will bring, as we continue to work hand in hand to promote, protect and nurture our shared commitment to the vibrant creative arts economy.

"To Speaker Rivas, we extend our most sincere congratulations. We eagerly look forward to the opportunity to collaborate in the future as we work together to ensure a thriving arts landscape."

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org  #EquityWorks  





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Margaret Daniel Named New CFO at NETworks Photo
Margaret Daniel Named New CFO at NETworks

NETworks Presentations LLC’s CEO Orin Wolf will welcome Margaret Daniel to its executive staff.

2
Actors Equity Association Releases Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Ending Affirmative Ac Photo
Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Ending Affirmative Action in Higher Education

Actors’ Equity Association has issued the following statement in response to the news that the Supreme Court has put an end to affirmative action in higher education.

3
The Lorraine Hansberry Initiative Names Inaugural Recipients of the Hansberry Lilly Playwr Photo
The Lorraine Hansberry Initiative Names Inaugural Recipients of the Hansberry Lilly Playwright Fellowship

The Lillys, under the leadership and vision of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and The Lillys Executive Director Julia Jordan, have named the inaugural recipients of the Hansberry Lilly Playwright Fellowship.

4
New Nonprofit Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund Established To Foster Photo
New Nonprofit Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund Established To Foster Artist Development

Founding Executive Director, Ben Nissen, has announced the establishment of the Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund, in a moving tribute to the legacy of his father.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You