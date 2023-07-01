Actors' Equity Association Thanks California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon For His Service, Welcomes Robert Rivas







Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued the following statement from Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. in response to the news that Assemblymember Robert Rivas will succeed Anthony Rendon as California speaker of the Assembly:

"On behalf of the thousands of California members of Actors' Equity Association, we wish to express our deepest gratitude to Speaker Anthony Rendon for his dedicated service, unwavering support, and unparalleled passion for the live arts. His steadfast commitment has significantly advanced the creative arts economy, leaving an indelible impact on our community.



"Speaker Rendon has long been an advocate for artists, understanding the vital role they play in enriching our society and economy. His vision and leadership have created an environment in which the arts have been able to flourish, bringing joy, thought-provoking discourse and cultural richness to communities far and wide.



"As we bid farewell to Speaker Rendon, we warmly welcome incoming Speaker Robert Rivas. We are eager to embark on this new chapter together, championing the cause of live arts and the creative economy.



"We look forward to working closely with Speaker Rivas and are hopeful for the new opportunities and the growth that his tenure will bring, as we continue to work hand in hand to promote, protect and nurture our shared commitment to the vibrant creative arts economy.



"To Speaker Rivas, we extend our most sincere congratulations. We eagerly look forward to the opportunity to collaborate in the future as we work together to ensure a thriving arts landscape."

