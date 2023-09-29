Actors' Equity Association Files With The NLRB On Behalf Of Broadway Production Assistants

Equity first announced the unionization campaign on September 22, in hopes that The Broadway League would offer these workers voluntary recognition.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23
André Bishop Will Step Down as Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater Photo 3 André Bishop Will Step Down as Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater
THE BIG ONE-OH! Now Available for Licensing Through MTI Photo 4 THE BIG ONE-OH! Now Available for Licensing Through MTI

Actors' Equity Association Files With The NLRB On Behalf Of Broadway Production Assistants


Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has announced that it has filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for recognition as the bargaining representative of the production assistants (PAs) on Broadway and sit-down productions produced by members of The Broadway League. The NLRB will determine the schedule to hold the unionization election. 

Equity first announced the unionization campaign on Click Here, in hopes that The Broadway League would offer these workers voluntary recognition. Absent that, the union is confident that these workers will overwhelmingly vote to unionize.

“We had high hopes for a swift and collaborative process with The Broadway League, and are disappointed to hear they've chosen the more contentious path,” said Actors' Equity Association 3rd Vice President Erin Maureen Koster, who represents stage managers. “That said, these workers are giving a master class in solidarity and it's honestly our honor to witness that and to continue to support them through every step of the organizing process. One way or another, at the end of this process is the fair contract PAs have long deserved.” 

“These PAs are such essential members of the stage management team that when the employer hands out company contact sheets on the first day of rehearsal, they're listed alongside the PSM and ASMs,” said Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle. “Does anybody really think it's a coincidence that the vast majority of Broadway PAs are already Equity stage managers? This work clearly belongs on an Equity contract.  

“If the Broadway League's going to make us run an election, we'll run an election, and we'll see them at the bargaining table after the votes are counted.”

PAs are hourly employees who work as part of the stage management team from pre-production through opening night, doing everything from preparing rehearsal materials to ensuring decisions made during rehearsals are recorded to being extra sets of hands and eyes during complicated technical rehearsals to efficiently running errands that keep the rehearsal productive. Many are early-career stage managers, majority of whom are already members of Equity working on contract in other contexts. PAs are among the only Broadway workers without current union representation. While currently there are PAs working on fewer than a dozen productions, this campaign includes nearly 100 workers who have done the job in the last two years.






RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Dave Stinson Joins Bond Theatrical as Director of Touring Photo
Dave Stinson Joins Bond Theatrical as Director of Touring

Get the latest news on the appointment of Dave Stinson as the new Director of Touring at Bond Theatrical. Find out more about his role in leading touring productions for the company and what this means for future shows.

2
John Kilgore Sound & Recording Rebrands as Renaissance Recording With New Leadership Photo
John Kilgore Sound & Recording Rebrands as Renaissance Recording With New Leadership

The studio formerly known as John Kilgore Sound & Recording has been renamed Renaissance Recording. Learn more about the studio here!

3
Abe Jacob To Receive Ming Cho Lee Award at 59th Annual Henry Hewes Design Awards Photo
Abe Jacob To Receive Ming Cho Lee Award at 59th Annual Henry Hewes Design Awards

Celebrate the extraordinary career of sound designer Abe Jacob as he receives the prestigious Ming Cho Lee Award for Lifetime Achievement in Design at the 59th Annual Henry Hewes Design Awards on October 23.

4
Manhattan Theatre Club Reveals New Sloan Playwrighting Commissions & Evening of Excerp Photo
Manhattan Theatre Club Reveals New Sloan Playwrighting Commissions & Evening of Excerpts at the American Museum of Natural History

The latest recipients have been announced for the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Initiative commissions for new theatrical works surrounding themes of science, math, and technology.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE COTTAGE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
THE LION KING

Recommended For You