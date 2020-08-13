ATPAM Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

ATPAM shared: 'Together, they will work hard to heal the nation and restore our place on the world stage'.







ATPAM has released the following statement, endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris:

The Officers and Board of Governors of ATPAM/IATSE Local 18032 unanimously endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President of the United States.

Their combined experience, compassion and dedication is the kind of focused leadership we need as we navigate the devastating impact of the pandemic, unemployment and racial unrest facing America today.

Together, they will work hard to heal the nation and restore our place on the world stage and bring civility to public discourse.







