ART.exe to Receive Staged Reading Directed by Mika Kauffman

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ART.exe, a dark comedy written by Sam Ogilvie, is set to receive a staged reading for industry professionals on August 1 at 7:00 PM and August 2 at 2:00 PM at Studio 9 in 520 8th Avenue in New York City. Directed by Mika Kauffman and produced by Malloree Hill, the play is set in 2087, where artificial intelligence has come to dominate the art world, forcing human artists to meet in secret to preserve their craft. The cast includes Gideon Thaler, Zia, Jaelyn Raiford, Aaron Gold, Chloe Elentari, Gigi Hernandez, Helena Anderson, and Parker Wallis. Free tickets are available to industry artists and practitioners by contacting art.exe.production@gmail.com.

ART.exe is set in the very near-future of 2087 where artificial intelligence dominates the art world. The play follows Zero (played by Thaler), an extremely talented painter struggling to find meaning and community in a landscape where AI-generated art has become the norm, and artists are forced to meet in secret to keep the authentic craft alive and out of AI technology's grasp. As the latest AI-art generator PAVLO premieres, Zero finds themself at their lowest; their thoughts manifest into torturous gremlin-like beings while their romantic partnership continues to fail. Zero finds inspiration again in the most unlikely [and undesired] teacher-student pairing, and begins to plan a radical coup to shut down PAVLO once and for all.

ART.exe challenges audiences to consider their choices knowing their potential for great harm, the very real value of imperfection, and the importance of human connection in and beyond creative expression.

Dates & Times

August 1 at 7:00 PM, August 2 at 2:00 PM

Venue

Studio 9 at 520 8th Ave, 9th floor, Suite 901

Creative Team

Written by: Sam Ogilvie

Directed by: Mika Kauffman

Produced by: Malloree Hill

Cast

Gideon Thaler, Zia, Jaelyn Raiford, Aaron Gold, Chloe Elentári, Gigi Hernandez, Helena Anderson, Parker Wallis

ART.exe centers on Zero, a painter played by Thaler, who navigates creative isolation and plans to disrupt the AI art generator PAVLO in a near-future landscape where authentic human artmaking has been pushed underground. The readings take place in Suite 901 at 520 8th Avenue.







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