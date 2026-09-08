AKA Names Kyle Fox Vice President, Account Strategy; Promotes Stevie Coleman to Account Director

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AKA revealed two leadership moves within its theatrical Client Services team: Kyle Fox joins as Vice President, Account Strategy, a newly created role, and Stevie Coleman has been promoted to Account Director.

Fox brings more than 15 years of experience across Broadway, live touring and cultural organizations, including work on more than 50 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, such as The Lion King, Aladdin and Beetlejuice, as well as Disney on Ice, Monster Jam, Lincoln Center Theater and New York City Opera. Fox is a dedicated, high-level marketing leader who will serve as AKA’s senior point of contact for select clients, leading integrated efforts across every discipline, from creative and media to social, ticketing and business intelligence. He will set the strategic direction of campaigns, act as the senior day-to-day lead for producers, and guard brand integrity across every consumer touchpoint.

“AKA has built a culture where strategy, creativity, media and data genuinely work together,” said Fox. “I’m excited to join a team with that level of ambition and bring my experience to the work ahead.”

Coleman joined AKA in 2023 and has worked across theatrical accounts including Romeo + Juliet, Liberation, Dog Day Afternoon, and Lincoln Center Theater. As Account Director, she will lead key client relationships and integrated campaign strategy while helping develop teams.

“AKA has been an incredible place to grow, and I’m so grateful for the clients, colleagues and opportunities that have been part of that journey,” said Coleman. “I am excited to step into this role and continue building on those relationships, supporting the teams I collaborate with, and developing great work together.”

The appointments reflect AKA’s continued investment in senior leadership and a deep Client Services bench built to deliver strategic attention, integrated expertise and exceptional service for theatrical clients.









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