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AKA Names Kyle Fox Vice President, Account Strategy; Promotes Stevie Coleman to Account Director

Fox brings 15 years of industry experience, while Coleman has worked across numerous theatrical campaigns.

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AKA Names Kyle Fox Vice President, Account Strategy; Promotes Stevie Coleman to Account Director

AKA revealed two leadership moves within its  theatrical Client Services team: Kyle Fox joins as Vice President, Account Strategy, a newly  created role, and Stevie Coleman has been promoted to Account Director. 

Fox brings more than 15 years of experience across Broadway, live touring and cultural  organizations, including work on more than 50 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, such as  The Lion King, Aladdin and Beetlejuice, as well as Disney on Ice, Monster Jam, Lincoln Center  Theater and New York City Opera. Fox is a dedicated, high-level marketing leader who will serve  as AKA’s senior point of contact for select clients, leading integrated efforts across every  discipline, from creative and media to social, ticketing and business intelligence. He will set the  strategic direction of campaigns, act as the senior day-to-day lead for producers, and guard  brand integrity across every consumer touchpoint. 

“AKA has built a culture where strategy, creativity, media and data genuinely work together,” said  Fox. “I’m excited to join a team with that level of ambition and bring my experience to the work  ahead.” 

Coleman joined AKA in 2023 and has worked across theatrical accounts including Romeo + Juliet,  Liberation, Dog Day Afternoon, and Lincoln Center Theater. As Account Director, she will lead  key client relationships and integrated campaign strategy while helping develop teams. 

“AKA has been an incredible place to grow, and I’m so grateful for the clients, colleagues and  opportunities that have been part of that journey,” said Coleman. “I am excited to step into this  role and continue building on those relationships, supporting the teams I collaborate with, and  developing great work together.”

The appointments reflect AKA’s continued investment in senior leadership and a deep Client Services bench built to deliver strategic attention, integrated expertise and exceptional service  for theatrical clients. 
 



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