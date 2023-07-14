The Jakarta Players Host Meisner Core Program: 16 Weeks Acting Workshop in August

The workshop is starting on Thursday, 10 August 2023.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

The Jakarta Players host the Meisner Core Program: 16 Weeks Acting Workshop next month.

The Meisner Core Program teaches the approach to acting developed by Sanford Meisner and explores what it means to “live truthfully under imaginary circumstances”. Actors engage in Meisner exercises like Repetition and Independent Activity. This class is for ALL LEVELS from beginners to experienced actors. It will be taught by Sightlines Actors' Space founder Alecx Lorica.

Starting on Thursday, 10 August 2023.

Learn more at https://www.jakartaplayers.org/events.html



