Hi Jakarta Production Hosts HI SUPERSTAR MINI MUSICAL THEATRE Classes

Classes begin on 13 January.
Hi Jakarta Production will host an open class for toddlers and kids, Hi Superstar Mini Musical Theatre! As part of the two-month class, kids can roleplay act, sing, and dance, all culminating in a final mini performance.
Class Start : 13th January 2024
Final Performance: 11th March 2024
Benefits :
1. Develop Confidence
2. Collaboration
3. Creative Expression
4. Certification
5. Mini Musical theatre Production
Admin 1:0822-2998-9041
Admin 2:0878-8065-7508
