Storytelling Arts Presents Stories That Will Speak to the Heart To Kick Off 2024

National storytellers Carol Moore and M.J. Kang will perform “All Kinds of Love” on Saturday, January 13.

December 19, 2023

Storytelling Arts of Indiana invites audiences to usher in the new year with stories that will speak to their hearts. National storytellers Carol Moore and M.J. Kang will perform “All Kinds of Love” on Saturday, January 13, at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Tickets are on sale now for the live performance and livestream. 

Romantic love will only be one small part of their stories, as Moore and Kang will explore all the ways we experience this intense emotion, how we give, receive, take, find, and surround ourselves with people, places, and things we cherish. 

Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis, Saturday, January 13, 2024, 7:00 p.m.. $20 for general admission, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch the livestream and can be purchased online atClick HereStorytellingarts.org.

With a style that is comedic, conversational, and authentic, Carol Moore has performed with organizations such as the National Storytelling Festival, The Moth, Story District, Better Said Than Done, Tales and Ales, Six Feet Apart Productions, Speak Up Storytelling, TELL: Pittsburgh Storytelling Series and more. Visit Carolnmoore.com/thestoryteller.

M.J. Kang was born in Seoul, raised in Toronto, and is currently based in Los Angeles. She is a playwright, actor, and storyteller. As a storyteller, Lang has been featured as part of the Women's Storytelling Festival, NPR, PBS's Stories from the Stage, New Voices for the Forest Storytelling Festival, National Storytelling Network, RISK! podcast, Scott Whitehair This Much Is True, Eth-Noh-Tec and many others. She has won five of The Moth StorySLAMS. Visit her website at Mkangj.weebly.com to see more of her credits in standup and improv comedy.


